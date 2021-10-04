CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe’s ISM says US manufacturing expands further in Sept, but shortages, prices rise

By SOURAV D
 5 days ago
Institute of Supply Management, the largest and oldest supply management association around the globe having had more than 50,000 members, had issued a statement on Friday saying that its index for US manufacturing activity stepped up further last month, though a raft of manufacturers were reportedly witnessing a delay in receiving raw materials amid a double whammy of a supply chain constraint alongside a strong build-up in price pressures.

FOXBusiness

What's causing energy prices to spike?

Energy prices are spiking around the world, with the cost of oil, natural gas and coal climbing rapidly in recent months, roiling markets and raising concerns about the broader effect on the global recovery from the pandemic. Oil prices surged again this week, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures,...
Financial World

US nonfarm payrolls fall to 9-month low amid decline in school hiring,worker shortage

On Friday, US Labour Department’s closely monitored employment report, a probing indicator to labour market’s health, had unveiled that US nonfarm payrolls had been plunged to their lowest in nine months in September, as US employers seemed to be utterly reluctant to create new jobs amid a sharp decline in school hiring alongside a worsening shortage in available workers.
WGN News

US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta maintains hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.8% from 5.2% in […]
Financial World

Dash for gas sparks oil switch, forces businesses to curb output across Europe, China

On Thursday, wholesale gas prices in the United Kingdom had soared to a record high as a switch to crude oil, which has been hovering at a multi-year peak as well amid a demand-surge, had been driving major energy suppliers across the Europe out of business and forcing factories to limit output, while an industry group in UK had called on a swift Government action to ensure that there would be no supply disruptions over the Winter.
Sourcing Journal

Why Are Import Prices Falling While Consumer Prices Are Rising?

I’m feeling pretty dumb these days. Help me out. Here’s my quandary: U.S. apparel import prices are falling, and precipitously from some major suppliers, while the prices paid by consumers for clothing are rising. You may ask, so what? But I wonder if there’s more to the story. Let’s take a look. I’m not surprised to see that prices paid for clothing by consumers in the United States have moved up this year. No wonder when I consider all of the press about knotted supply chains, labor shortages, Covid lockdowns, and a lack of shipping and trucking capacity. In fact, consumer apparel...
AFP

New US unemployment benefit claims resume their downward slide

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, reversing a recent uptick in the metric of labor market health, government data said Thursday. The Labor Department reported 326,000 new claims, seasonally adjusted, filed in the week ended October 2, 38,000 less than the previous week's upwardly revised level and fewer than analysts had expected.
Financial World

Tempe’s ISM says US service sector activity forges ahead as trade deficit hits record

Institute of Supply Management (ISM), the Tempe, Arizona-headquartered world’s oldest and largest trade body of supply management having had over 5,000 member entities, said on Tuesday that the Unites States’ vast services sector activity had picked up modestly in September, however, analysts remained utterly sceptical over a plausible stall in growth momentum amid a chronic shortage in inputs alongside high-flying inflation indicators.
Financial World

Financial World

