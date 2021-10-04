Tempe’s ISM says US manufacturing expands further in Sept, but shortages, prices rise
Institute of Supply Management, the largest and oldest supply management association around the globe having had more than 50,000 members, had issued a statement on Friday saying that its index for US manufacturing activity stepped up further last month, though a raft of manufacturers were reportedly witnessing a delay in receiving raw materials amid a double whammy of a supply chain constraint alongside a strong build-up in price pressures.www.financial-world.org
