Renters, landlords struggle to make ends meeting due to COVID-19

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Renters aren’t the only ones struggling to make ends meet right now. Many of their landlords, specifically independent, ‘mom-and-pop’ landlords, are too.

It’s why, with no easy way to recoup the rent she lost because of the federal eviction moratorium, one local landlord is calling on lawmakers to step up and make changes.

“When I was brought home from the hospital, we had a dirt floor in the kitchen, so whatever I have, I earned it,” landlord Nancy Dyson said. “And I’m not gonna lose it because the federal government didn’t do their job.”

Dyson blames federal lawmakers for her current financial hole.

“I am in a big deficit right now,” she said.

That’s because the rent she collects from her handful of rental properties throughout Talequah is how she makes a living. But when the federal moratorium on evictions took effect last year, much that income slowed to a halt. But her costs didn’t.

“Sometimes it just comes in one hand and goes right out the other,” Dyson said.

Her small business needed help, so she turned to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to try to get some assistance.

“Come to find out I was really too small of a small business to receive PPP money,” she said.

Even though the PPP isn’t an option for landlords like Dyson, there are programs out there to help renters get their rent paid on time. The problem is, it’s on the renters only—not the landlords—to apply for that assistance.

“There is no program for small landlords to apply to recoup that rent that they lost during COVID,” Dyson said.

With nowhere to turn, she sold her house in Tulsa and moved into one of her rent houses in Talequah.

Now, Dyson hopes there can be a solution that can help small landlords like her get back the rent they lost due to the eviction moratorium, without having to pass those costs onto their future renters.

“The federal government needs to come up with the solution,” she said. “I’ve given them two.”

Dyson says she wants to see congress set aside some of the remaining PPP funds to help landlords like her, or allow landlords to apply for rent assistance like tenants. If not, her options remain limited.

“Rents will go up. And that’s a pretty universal thing I’m sure.”

