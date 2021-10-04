CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

MH boys finish 3rd, girls end up 8th in Chile Pepper Festival

By Matt Sharp
KTLO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain Home High School cross country teams were in Fayetteville Saturday for the annual Chile Pepper Festival. The Bombers were third on the boys’ side and were the top team in Class 5A. Andrew Westphal led Mountain Home as he finished 27th in 15:48, and Ky Bickford crossed the line in 16:08. Both were personal bests. Hendrix Hughes finished in 16:44, Anderson Hodges’ time was 17:10, and Ty Lawrence had a personal best of 17:40.

