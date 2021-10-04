CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Falls 320 Points to Start the Week, Nasdaq Drops 2% Amid Tech Rout

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major averages took steep losses to start the week as investors continued their rotation out of technology stocks amid rising bond yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323.54 points to 34,002.92, despite large gains in Merck. The S&P 500 shed 1.3% to 4,300.46. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite was the...

The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
Shore News Network

Dow hit by IBM results, Nasdaq rises on gains in Big Tech

(Reuters) -The Dow on Thursday eased from a record high hit in the previous session as IBM shares fell after its quarterly report, with the potential impact of supply chain disruptions and labor shortages on profits taking the center stage this earnings season. The benchmark S&P 500 index edged lower,...
Street.Com

Stock Market Live: Dow Edges Lower Amid October Earnings Pause; Tesla Boosts Nasdaq

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday, threatening a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500, as investors paused from an earnings-driven rally that lifted the Dow to a fresh intra-day higher during yesterday's session. A series of stronger-than-expected September quarter earnings reports, including record profits from Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla...
MarketWatch

IBM stock selloff would cut the Dow's price by about 50 points

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. dove 5.4% in premarket trading Thursday, in the wake of the technology company's disappointing third-quarter results, and was by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead of the open. The implied price decline in IBM's stock would shave about 51 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures shed 98 points or 0.3%, with 23 of 30 components trading lower. The next biggest Dow decliner in the premarket was Caterpillar Inc.'s stock, which slipped 1.1% and implied a 15-point weight on the Dow's price. The biggest gainer was Dow Inc.'s stock , which rose 1.5%, and would add about 6 points to the Dow's price, after the chemical and specialty materials company beat third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower after push toward record highs

Major U.S. stock indexes opened with small losses Thursday, pausing after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended the previous session less than 0.1% away from record finishes. The Dow fell 63 points, or 0.2%, to 15,547. Losses for the blue-chip gauge were led by International Business Machines Corp., down 6%, after falling short on revenues. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,530.30, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1% to trade at 15,106.87.
CNBC

Nasdaq futures dip after tech earnings fall flat

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 dipped in overnight trading Thursday after disappointing earnings reports from technology companies. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 26 points. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.3%. Shares of Intel retreated more than 8% after hours following a weaker-than-expected sales report....
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes at record as investors continue to applaud earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 notching its first record close since Sept. 2 as investors continued to applaud generally upbeat corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down around 6 points, or less than 0.1%, near 35,603, while the S&P 500 advanced around 14 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,550. The Nasdaq Composite gained around 94 points, or 0.6%, finishing near 15,216.
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?. When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow...
