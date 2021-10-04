UFC Legend Has An Idea To Help Jon Jones Overcome Demons
UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich believes a new age psychotherapy technique could help Jon Jones exorcise his demons. Jones certainly needs all the help he can get after a celebratory trip to Las Vegas turned into yet another legal nightmare last weekend. Hours after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, the 34-year-old was arrested for battery domestic violence (misdemeanor) and injuring/tampering with a vehicle.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0