UFC Legend Has An Idea To Help Jon Jones Overcome Demons

By Andrew Starc
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich believes a new age psychotherapy technique could help Jon Jones exorcise his demons. Jones certainly needs all the help he can get after a celebratory trip to Las Vegas turned into yet another legal nightmare last weekend. Hours after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, the 34-year-old was arrested for battery domestic violence (misdemeanor) and injuring/tampering with a vehicle.

MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: Jon Jones’ arrest, Nick Diaz’s return, and the rest of UFC 266

It is once again a UFC weekend, but unlike some of their recent offerings, UFC 266 is an exceptional card on paper. We’ve got two title fights, the return of Nick Diaz and all the ensuing craziness that comes with that, and a host of other great fights taking place just a few short hours from now. Unfortunately, all of that was overshadowed by Jon Jones’ latest legal problem that arose yesterday. So let’s address the 255-pound elephant in the room and then move on to happier subjects.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dana White reacts to Jon Jones arrest: ‘This guy’s got a lot of demons’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is not surprised by former champion Jon Jones’ recent arrest. Jones, who was brought in by police Friday morning in Las Vegas for misdemeanor battery domestic violence, as well as injuring and tampering with a vehicle, was in town for a Hall of Fame fight induction. White and Jones haven’t seen eye-to-eye over the past year amidst ongoing contract negotiations so this weekend could have been a kumbaya moment.
UFC
Popculture

UFC Star Jon Jones Arrested Following Hall of Fame Honor

UFC star Jon Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Friday morning, according to ESPN. He was charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. The arrest comes just hours after one of his fights was honored at the UFC Hall of Fame.
UFC
The Spun

UFC Star Jon Jones Reportedly Arrested Earlier This Week

The past year-and-a-half have been rough for UFC megastar Jon Jones. Unfortunately, his entire career may now be in jeopardy after he was reportedly arrested this week. According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Jones was arrested on Friday morning by Las Vegas Metro police. Per the report, Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring & tampering with a vehicle.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson react after classic war at UFC 165 inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Longtime Octagon rivals Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson reacted after their classic war at UFC 165 was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. On September 21, 2013, Jones and Gustafsson went five hard rounds in the main event of UFC 165 in what was one of the greatest MMA fights of all time. Up until that point, no one had given any problems to Jones inside the Octagon, so when Gustafsson took down Jones in the first round, it was quite the shock. The two bitter rivals went toe-to-toe for 25 minutes, with Jones ultimately earning a hard-fought unanimous decision victory. It was an amazing fight that to this date goes down as one of the greatest mixed martial arts battles that the fans have ever seen. And now it is officially a UFC Hall of Famer-inducted fight.
UFC
Times Daily

Former UFC champ Jon Jones jailed in Vegas battery incident

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former UFC champion Jon Jones was jailed in Las Vegas early Friday after an incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and damaging a vehicle. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
UFC
f4wonline.com

WOR: UFC 266, Jon Jones, Extreme Rules

Dave Meltzer and I are back with Wrestling Observer Radio. We talk about the latest with Jon Jones and then discuss UFC 266 from Saturday Night. We go over the AEW Dynamite ratings and talk about Friday's Rampage show. We dig into the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
UFC
Fox News

Jon Jones eyes UFC heavyweight title: 'I want the belt, I want big money'

UFC star Jon Jones has his eyes on the heavyweight title as he prepares to make his debut in the division. He said Thursday he’s hoping to get a shot at the belt and is looking to face the winner of the reported bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, should their rumored fight be made official for January 2022.
UFC
New York Post

UFC star Jon Jones arrested in Las Vegas

UFC star Jon Jones was arrested at 5:45 Friday morning at a resort near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ESPN. Jones, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, is being charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or...
UFC
crimevoice.com

UFC’S JON JONES ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE … In County Jail

“UFC star Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning in Las Vegas for domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle, and is currently behind bars, TMZ Sports has learned. Our law enforcement sources tell us they received a call from Caesars Palace around 5:45 AM. Cops responded to the hotel … where they made contact with the UFC superstar.
UFC
Janesville Gazette

Police: UFC star Jon Jones dented police SUV with his head

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former UFC champion Jon Jones dented a patrol vehicle with his head during his arrest last week on a domestic battery charge for allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair, according to an arrest report made public Tuesday. Jones’ fiancée left their room at Caesars Palace...
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC Pound-for-Pound Fighter Rankings: Alexander Volkanovski continues to climb while Jon Jones tumbles

No one ever said that attempting to please everyone was easy, let alone a necessary or fair responsibility. Yet it was hard to ignore the celebratory vigor in Alexander Volkanovski's voice on Saturday following his thrilling featherweight title defense over Brian Ortega at UFC 266 when he grabbed the microphone during the post-fight interview and implored the remaining MMA fans who were holding out to finally put some respect upon his name.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Kamaru Usman overtakes Jon Jones for top spot in UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has overtaken Jon Jones in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and is now the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Usman, 34, knocked Jones off the top spot after the UFC updated its rankings following the results of Saturday’s UFC 266 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.
UFC
ESPN

Las Vegas Police: UFC's Jon Jones was on 'emotional roller coaster' during domestic violence-related arrest

UFC fighter Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman's hair and head-butted a police car hours after one of his fights was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last week. An arrest report released Tuesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lays out the sequence of events that led to Jones being arrested Friday morning on two charges: injuring or tampering with a vehicle (a felony) and misdemeanor battery domestic violence. Jones was released Friday evening on $8,000 bail and is due back in court on Oct. 26.
UFC
tmj4.com

UFC fighter Jon Jones accused of damaging police vehicle during Las Vegas arrest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) -- A police report details what officers say happened when Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC ) fighter Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas last week. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reports the incident started at Caesars Palace where Jones was staying. At about 5 a.m., a security officer noticed a woman with Jones had a bloody lip and blood on her clothes.

