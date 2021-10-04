First responders rescue unresponsive paddleboarder at Keehi Lagoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders rescued a stand-up paddleboarder found in the water after he apparently fell off his board at Keehi Lagoon near the Honolulu airport on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the 911 call shortly after 2 p.m. after airfoil surfers nearby heard the man in distress. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:19 p.m.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

HFD reported it took between three to five minutes to make contact with him in the water. Once the paddleboarder was located, HFD said he was unresponsive. Both the firefighters and the man were transported back to shore via Honolulu Ocean Safety’s jet ski.

Patient care for the man was then transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at approximately 2:35 p.m., and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

His condition is currently unknown, HFD reported.