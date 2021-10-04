Deadline for candidate endorsement letters for Newton's election is Oct. 7

The deadline for candidate endorsement letters for the Nov. 2 municipal elections is Thursday, Oct. 7. All letters run in print on a space-permitting basis. Letters of endorsement for candidates will adhere to the same rules as any other submitted letter: They can be a maximum of 350 words; must include the author’s street; only submissions from Newton residents will be published, unless the author is in some way connected to the city. The Tab will decide if the connection warrants publication.