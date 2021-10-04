Patriots fans furious over Bucs’ pregame team meeting at midfield

It's a historic week -- the return of TB to Gillette Stadium. It's a matchup that doesn't need any more hype; the world will be watching regardless. Which is why I am confused by the media's overblown attention to how much ill-will Tom Brady has for Coach Belichick. He said himself: "I have nothing but respect and admiration for my time there." Why can't reporters accept these words? I realize that Brady this summer said that "95 percent" of what he says to the media is lies. Folks, that statement is also a lie. Tom Brady loved being a Patriot. He loves being a Buc and he has every right to enjoy a few years in another situation. He's a competitor so he has ill-will toward every team except his own (which is why we loved him for 20 years). Meanwhile, the Pats have a new QB and high hopes for the future. Why ruin our wonderful memories by making up stories that we have no idea whether they're true? Sure, print the Tom Sr and Alex Guerrero quotes. But instead of taking their words as truth, admit it: we just don't know. Have a great return visit Tom. But I'll be rooting against you this time. - Mark Aiken.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO