Patriots fans furious over Bucs’ pregame team meeting at midfield
New England Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium were not happy about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding a meeting on the midfield logo prior to kickoff. Week 4 was set to feature a must-watch game, as Tom Brady made his return to New England as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face his former team in the Patriots. It was certainly always going to be an emotional game, considering that Brady helped the franchise win all six of their Super Bowl titles. But, things got a bit testy at the start of the game.fansided.com
Comments / 0