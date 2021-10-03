CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment fire displaces 21 residents; one suffers smoke inhalation

 5 days ago

One person suffered smoke inhalation and 21 people were displaced Sunday in a fire at an apartment complex in San Diego's Birdland neighborhood, fire officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to a report of a fire about 12:30 p.m. at a three-story apartment complex on Cardinal Drive, east of state Route 163 and south of Genesee Avenue.

Firefighters located the first-floor apartment where the fire started, officials said. The complex was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire, which was contained to a two-bedroom apartment about 1 p.m.

One person was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, officials said. The Red Cross assisted displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Estimated damage to the structure was $150,000 and damage to the contents was $50,000.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

