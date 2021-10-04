Edelman’s Covert Pro-Fossil PR Work Revealed by Coding Error
Only a few years after vowing to no longer act in the service of climate deniers, global PR behemoth Edelman has been caught in the act of doing just that. Edelman’s stealth involvement in ExxonMobil’s year-long Facebook offensive against the Biden administration’s promise to get tough on carbon pollution has been revealed, courtesy of a coding error, reports Gizmodo. The error was uncovered by the watchdog Clean Creatives during its investigation of Exxchange, a web platform through which Exxon distributes its ads.www.theenergymix.com
