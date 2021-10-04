CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Football OVERREACTION Sunday - Michigan Top 10, Jim Harbaugh Silences Doubters | Highlights

By Michigan Football Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan, Michigan Wolverines football, Jim Harbaugh, Wisconsin, United States Department of Defense, Twitter, BetMGM. Michigan Football rumors, news and OVERREACTIONS are presented by BetQL - get a 1-year Subscription for FREE when you deposit $10 w/BetMGM and make 1st $10 bet via this link: https://www.chatsports.com/michiganMGM. Michigan Football beats Wisconsin in Madison 38-17 - On today’s Michigan Football Report overreaction Sunday - Chat Sports host James Yoder breaks down what Michigan fans are overreacting to on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit and message boards like MGoBlog, TheWolverine and MLive. Help us get to 15,000 Subs - only need 30 more! https://www.youtube.com/michigantv?su... Michigan Football Poll Questions: 1-Word to describe the Michigan Football offense What is your confidence level in McNamara moving forward?

