Jury Selection Starts Monday For Federal Trial Of Former IBEW Local 98 Union Leader John Dougherty

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jury selection will start Monday for the federal trial of prominent Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty, as well as city councilman Bobby Henon. It’s been three years since the pair was indicted on more than 100 counts. That indictment said the IBEW leader allegedly gave Henon benefits in what federal investigators say was an attempt to influence Henon as a councilman.

