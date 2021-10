Season 19 of NCIS is officially here, just in time for fall. And if you caught the previous episode, you know that Special Agent Gibbs is heading to Alaska. It may sound like a fun vacation for Gibbs but that’s not at all what’s going on here. This isn’t going to be a fishing trip like we’d see on Deadliest Catch. Fans of the hit CBS military crime show have been on high alert thinking that Mark Harmon’s character may be leaving the show. Thankfully, however, the special agent in charge hasn’t said his goodbye to fans just yet. But the episode on Monday night is definitely making some fans worry.

20 HOURS AGO