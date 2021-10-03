Things to do in the garden this week

Once upon a time in the culture I grew up in, most every family had a garden. Many of us lived on farms, or had farming neighbors, so, in addition to spring, summer, fall and winter, our calendars had two extra seasons, planting and harvesting. Today’s families often take for granted the food and other harvested items that give us needed nourishment along with creature comforts. Older generations have memories of vegetable gardens and fruit orchards and corn fields. It was a way of life dependent on Mother Nature, and filled with hours and days of hard labor and frustration, but also rewarding in the bountiful harvest that followed. Although the women in our household seemed to thrive on the satisfaction of a dinner table filled with home-grown creamed corn, fried okra and squash, crowned with a fresh peach cobbler pie, I never liked gardening – or cooking. I didn't come close to being one of those misguided people targeted by Rick Bragg who opined that too many people who call themselves gardeners have never owned a hoe. It wasn’t from my grandma’s desires for me to follow in her footsteps. I think she was born with green thumbs and a built-in farmer’s almanac. In retrospect, I see that she was more than a gardener; she was a truck farmer.

