Gardening

Things to do in the garden this week

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Apply broadleaf weed killers to lawns now to control chickweed, henbit, dandelions and other hardy spring weeds. Avoid areas where seeding is still yet to be done as herbicides will interfere with seed sprouting and establishment. • Cannas, dahlias and elephant ear bulbs can be dug when frost nips...

www.stltoday.com

Telegraph

Gardening in October: what to do in your garden this month

Despite October bringing with it shorter days and a chill in the air, all is not lost when it comes to our gardens. From pruning roses to planting clematis, in many ways, the hard work is only just beginning. This month can also be incredibly rewarding to see the fruits...
GARDENING
Bwog

Sober Things To Do On Campus

Top things to do on campus that aren’t 10 dollar Margs. As the glow of NSOP fades, and you start to realize how much alcohol costs, I figured I would compile a list of alcohol-free events that can bring you joy. College makes alcohol a social lubricant of near necessity at most events, social gatherings, etc., so much so that it can be hard to find things to do without it. Whether you are sober, abstinent, or just want to remember tonight tomorrow, here are some fun things you can do without alcohol (for free or cheap!).
LIFESTYLE
tribuneledgernews.com

JUANITA HUGHES: Gardening, 'the most satisfactory thing a man can do'

Once upon a time in the culture I grew up in, most every family had a garden. Many of us lived on farms, or had farming neighbors, so, in addition to spring, summer, fall and winter, our calendars had two extra seasons, planting and harvesting. Today’s families often take for granted the food and other harvested items that give us needed nourishment along with creature comforts. Older generations have memories of vegetable gardens and fruit orchards and corn fields. It was a way of life dependent on Mother Nature, and filled with hours and days of hard labor and frustration, but also rewarding in the bountiful harvest that followed. Although the women in our household seemed to thrive on the satisfaction of a dinner table filled with home-grown creamed corn, fried okra and squash, crowned with a fresh peach cobbler pie, I never liked gardening – or cooking. I didn't come close to being one of those misguided people targeted by Rick Bragg who opined that too many people who call themselves gardeners have never owned a hoe. It wasn’t from my grandma’s desires for me to follow in her footsteps. I think she was born with green thumbs and a built-in farmer’s almanac. In retrospect, I see that she was more than a gardener; she was a truck farmer.
GARDENING
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Sept. 27

Last week I had the unexpected pleasure of visiting Sheboygan for the first time. I was supposed to cover the Ryder Cup, but my press pass was brutally denied and so I just ended up wandering the area, exploring different shops. I really enjoyed it. The pier area along the lake is especially nice. I’d recommend a coffee and pastry at the dockside Weather Center Cafe (809 Riverfront Dr.) and then practically next door, I enjoyed the Sconnie fries, frickles, carnivore pizza and peace cobbler at Parker John’s BBQ and Pizza (705 Riverfront Dr.). And just across the channel, South Pier Parlor (414 S. Pier Dr.) is serving up some tasty ice cream. All in all, Sheboygan is a real nice town not too far from here, and I’m certain to return soon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Americans
Axios Charlotte

Weekday planner: 18 things to do in Charlotte this week

MONDAY, OCT. 4 Intrude Bunnies Installation First Ward Park | Now through Oct. 12; 10am to midnight | Free | Details  Why you should go: This traveling exhibit by Australian artist Amanda Parer showcases giant bunnies (which light up at night). Bourbon Tasting The Manchester | 6:30-8pm | $60 | Details  Why you should go: Join […] The post Weekday planner: 18 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Midland Daily News

In the garden with Ed: Daffodil doings

Pop quiz: How are daffodils and marigolds alike? Or put another way: Why would a gardener like both?. But first, a brief chat about choosing and planting spring-flowering bulbs – like daffodils and tulips. So, I’ve been writing garden columns for a lot of years and usually in January or...
MIDLAND, MI
CU Boulder News & Events

Free things to do in October

Saving money doesn’t have to mean sacrificing your social life! Take advantage of these free student events ranging from career fairs to DIY craft nights, game nights, Inclusive Rec events and more. Through October Time varies Location varies. For many of us, college represents a major step toward adulthood. Knowing...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

10 things to do this week: Guided paint class, career fairs, more

This week brings a veteran networking night, free coffee for transfer students, the Tropical Paradise Disco Dance Party, a mindfulness activity, open mic night, aerospace and STEM career fairs and more. National Voter Education Week. Oct. 4–8 — National Voter Education Week takes place this week! Take a look at...
BOULDER, CO
kingstonhappenings.org

Highlighted Things to Do This Week in Kingston, NY for 10/5-10/10

Fall isn’t just for football. Major community events of the year like the O+ Festival and Ulster County’s biggest Italian Festival are just a couple of the exciting things to do this week that you won’t want to miss! Don’t miss out on all of the history tours and presentations happening this week, along with a great selection of live music performances.
KINGSTON, NY
St. Albans Messenger

4 things to do this week in and around Franklin County

Details: Patrons ages 8 and up are invited to create their own creepy spider friend for Halloween. Call 849-2420 or email libraryfairfax@gmail.com to register. Where: Zoom, register online. Details: Northwestern Counseling and Support Services will be hosting a Moth-style storytelling event about pregnancy and postpartum. Check out the event’s Facebook...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
Mercury News

Pleasant Hill rescue puppy is having trouble sleeping alone

DEAR JOAN: My adult daughter is struggling with sleep deprivation because her new 4-month-old puppy won’t let her sleep through the night. Any tips?. She and her husband got a puppy Monday from a West County rescue group where the pup was used to sleeping in crate with rest of the litter. The pup wouldn’t sleep in its crate at its new home in Pleasant Hill and barked and whined at night. So my daughter brought the puppy to her bed where he snuggled and bumped against her head all night.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
PETS
CU Boulder News & Events

10 things to do this week: Disney trivia, tournaments at The Connection, more

This week brings pingpong, billiards and Super Smash Bros tournaments; cookie decorating; BuffStreet live music, career fair prep; silent disco; Zumba class and more. Grab a friend and brush up on your Disney facts for a fun night of Disney trivia! It’s free to enter, and teams and individuals are welcome! Sign-up starts at 6 p.m. at The Connection front desk.
BOULDER, CO
katheats.com

Things To Do On Your Anniversary

It’s the fourth anniversary of our wedding day! Here’s a list of things to do on your anniversary to spark some romantic ideas. Apparently the 4th anniversary gift is fruit and flowers. That’s about as exciting as when someone says “We’re having fruit salad for dessert!” Give me a big...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX 43

Adopt a pet for free in Lancaster this weekend at first Treats & Meets event

LANCASTER, Pa. — Trotting along the sidewalk behind the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, Grizz looks as happy as a clam to meet new faces on a crisp fall afternoon. “This is Grizz. He is the perfect fall color,” Lindsay High, site and community relations director at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, said as she introduced us to the mixed-breed dog.
LANCASTER, PA
Press Democrat

Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct.10-19, 2021

Santa Rosa: Learn how to train your four-legged hiking partner at Spring Lake Regional Park. Bring hiking shoes and lots of doggie treats. Dogs of all ages are welcome for this 2- to 3-mile hike. Parking $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3l9aCNS or email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Mums And Mutts Holds Fall Festival In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dogs of all kinds got to show off their Halloween costumes for a good cause Saturday. Mums and Mutts held its fall festival at Burke Playground in South Philly. Community members and volunteers enjoyed live music and food. And there was a best Halloween costume contest for the four-legged crowd. Mums and Mutts supports more than 25 local animal rescues and shelters. The group also supplies the money needed for vet care, emergency surgeries, and spay and neuter programs at local shelters.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

