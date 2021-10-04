CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Police investigating after man found dead in Southwest Bakersfield

KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the area of Ming Avenue and Valhalla Drive Officers found a man unconscious and bleeding, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials tell 17 News the man may have been attacked at a nearby car wash before dying in an alley way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

This is the 108th homicide in Kern County this year, according to 17’s Homicide Tracker.

