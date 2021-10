Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has just cinched an official Guinness World Record for achieving the title of the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all-time. Hats off to you, Mediatonic. While the battle royale genre is as crowded as the correct square in a round of Perfect Match, Fall Guys arrived with a bang of technicolour. It helps that the premise is accessible, too. If you remember Takeshi's Castle or It's a Knockout, you're already good to go tumbling into the game's numerous silly levels.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO