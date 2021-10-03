CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

What It Means to Be a Young Transgender Athlete in 2021

By Sheila Mulrooney Eldred
mspmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs high school and college athletes across Minnesota head back to locker rooms, some will be doing so with a fresh confidence that they belong there. The Minnesota State High School League, the International Olympic Committee, and the NCAA have had policies that allow athletes to play on the team consistent with their gender identity for years. But now, with transgender athletes competing in the Olympics and a new victory from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, it seems clearer than ever that trans girls have the right to play on girls’ teams and trans boys can play on boys’ teams.

mspmag.com

Comments / 71

TexasGemini
5d ago

Transgender is gender dysphoria, and is a documented mental disorder. We should NOT be playing into their delusions, we are NOT helping them.

Reply(2)
23
candy1
5d ago

Not in my granddaughter’s locker room or restroom! I’ve already dealt with this!!! Freaks know to stay away!!! My granddaughter has rights too!!!

Reply(2)
16
JoKERofNewHaven
5d ago

It means that any mental health clinic absolutely loves you, they get to bill your Obamacare excessively and nobody thinks twice!

Reply
19
Related
KSAT 12

Texas bill limiting transgender student athletes’ sports participation clears key hurdle on way to becoming law

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 from anywhere in the country to reach a trained crisis counselor. Read our mental health resource guide for more information.
TEXAS STATE
Vox

What could the rejection of the NCAA’s “student-athlete” label mean for US workers everywhere?

On September 29, the top lawyer at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), Jennifer Abruzzo, issued a memo declaring that the institutions of college sports — including the NCAA, its member conferences, and universities — are misclassifying players as “student-athletes,” rather than employees entitled to basic worker protections and benefits. Abruzzo added that she would take legal action wherever the agency has jurisdiction under the National Labor Relations Act if the practice continues.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC San Diego

Some College Athletes Are Employees, Federal Agency Says—Here's What That Means

For decades, college athletes have been prohibited from unionizing or making money as professionals, raising concerns from athletes such as LeBron James and politicians such as Senators Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders that these policies can limit, or even take advantage of, student-athletes. Murphy and Sanders introduced a bill earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
mspmag.com

Minnesota Women’s Soccer Is Making a Name for Itself

Starting in summer of 2022, Minnesota will join a new women’s pre-professional league, the USL W League, as one of its founding members. But first, Minnesota Women’s Soccer is looking for a name. The team has narrowed down the options to fourteen quintessentially Minnesotan names like: Minnesota Aurora, Minnesota Vortex,...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Coon Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
klif.com

Transgender Athletes Bill Passes Key Hurdle in Texas House

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – A bill that would limit transgender student athletes’ participation in sports cleared a key hurdle towards final passage. Amid emotional testimony from parents of transgender kids, a the Texas House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights & Remedies passed HB-25 along party lines. A Washington-based transgender advocate testified...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy