What It Means to Be a Young Transgender Athlete in 2021

As high school and college athletes across Minnesota head back to locker rooms, some will be doing so with a fresh confidence that they belong there. The Minnesota State High School League, the International Olympic Committee, and the NCAA have had policies that allow athletes to play on the team consistent with their gender identity for years. But now, with transgender athletes competing in the Olympics and a new victory from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, it seems clearer than ever that trans girls have the right to play on girls’ teams and trans boys can play on boys’ teams.