The Cardinals are 3-0 and quarterback Kyler Murray said on Wednesday that the team’s record is a bigger deal to him than any discussion of his individual play. Murray has run for a touchdown in all three wins and thrown for 1,005 yards while completing two-thirds of his passes. That has led to him being installed among the early betting favorites for the MVP award, but Murray said that his experience has always been that focusing on team success is the best way to achieve individual hardware.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO