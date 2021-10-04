Deebo's amazing start to 49ers season by the numbers

Samuel caught eight of 12 targets for 156 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle on Sunday, adding one yard on one carry. Samuel's red-hot start to the 2021 season picked up more steam against the Seahawks on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) left the game at halftime, but Samuel importantly showed the ability to post big numbers even with backup quarterback Trey Lance, who threw two second-half touchdowns to Samuel. It's not clear what Garoppolo's calf injury means, nor is it known whether Lance's play in relief might reopen a quarterback competition in San Francisco. The good news for Samuel managers is that it looks like the answer might not matter for his fantasy outlook -- through four games he's posting big numbers no matter who throws him the ball. He hits the road to face Arizona in Week 5.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO