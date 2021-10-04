CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deebo's amazing start to 49ers season by the numbers

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeebo Samuel is off to an amazing start in 2021, as these stats for the 49ers wide receiver indicate. Only Jerry Rice has amassed more receiving yards in 49ers history through the first four games of the season than Samuel has so far (490). The 49ers' propensity for picking up...

www.nbcsports.com

Vacaville Reporter

49ers must lean on Deebo Samuel until offensive issues are sorted out

SANTA CLARA — If you’re worried about a 49ers offense that has had its issues at running back and wide receiver and has stalled out too many times over the past two weeks, consider where they’d be without Deebo Samuel. It is Samuel, and not $75 million tight end George...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Cools off in narrow loss

Samuel caught five passes (10 targets) for 52 yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to Green Bay. Samuel finally cooled off after racking up 15 receptions, 282 yards and a touchdown over the 49ers' first two contests. The dynamic wideout still led the team with 10 targets, which is promising news for his fantasy value as we progress through the season. Samuel's production as a runner hasn't been as positive early on, with just eight yards on four carries (two carries for no gain Sunday night) through the first three contests, but any rushing production is just icing on the fantasy-value cake. Samuel should continue to get plenty of looks in what could be another high-scoring affair against Seattle next Sunday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains how Deebo has improved in third season

When on the field, Deebo Samuel is one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL. The third-year wide receiver broke out his rookie season but failed to make much of a lasting impact in year two due to multiple injuries throughout the year. Fast-forward to 2021, and...
NFL
Niners Nation

The three best prop bets for 49ers/Seahawks on Sunday: Deebo Samuel is going to eat

If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. If you don’t know, Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and the Director of Content for Ball Blast Football. Here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.
NFL
Jerry Rice
Tom Brady
Levi
Kyle Shanahan
Deebo
Bay Area Sports Page

Deebo Samuel has become the tone-setter for the 49ers offense

One of the most pleasant surprises this season has been the performance from Deebo Samuel. The third-year wideout is among the league leaders in targets, receiving yards, and yards per reception. Beyond the numbers, Samuel has learned what it takes to become a professional football player. Kyle Shanahan spoke about...
NFL
49erswebzone

Watch: Deebo Samuel forces his way into the end zone during 49ers-Seahawks

148 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was able to help get his team within seven points of the visiting Seattle Seahawks late during Sunday's game. Samuel hauled in a pass from rookie quarterback Trey Lance and forced his way into the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers-Seahawks snap counts: Deebo Samuel leads the NFL in receiving yards and YAC

We’ll find out more about Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury today. Jimmy didn’t return to the game as he couldn’t push off from that right calf injury when he attempted to go back into the game. Suppose Garoppolo was stepped on and felt an injury down to his Achilles....poor guy. It’s...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Huge game in Week 4

Samuel caught eight of 12 targets for 156 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle on Sunday, adding one yard on one carry. Samuel's red-hot start to the 2021 season picked up more steam against the Seahawks on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) left the game at halftime, but Samuel importantly showed the ability to post big numbers even with backup quarterback Trey Lance, who threw two second-half touchdowns to Samuel. It's not clear what Garoppolo's calf injury means, nor is it known whether Lance's play in relief might reopen a quarterback competition in San Francisco. The good news for Samuel managers is that it looks like the answer might not matter for his fantasy outlook -- through four games he's posting big numbers no matter who throws him the ball. He hits the road to face Arizona in Week 5.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Deebo Samuel keeping company with Jerry Rice, Julio Jones

Deebo Samuel will probably become the first 49ers wide receiver with a 1,000-yard season since Anquan Boldin in 2014. The bigger question: Will Samuel become the first wide receiver in NFL history with a 2,000-yard season?. That’s probably a stretch, but it’s also a reflection of the torrid pace Samuel...
NFL
NBC Sports

Seahawks won't 'snitch' on who blew coverage on Deebo's long TD

Deebo Samuel continued his dominant start to the season on Sunday in the 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. And a large chunk of his yardage came on one play. With the 49ers trailing 21-7, Trey Lance connected with a wide-open Samuel for a 76-yard sprint to the end zone.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Football
Sports
INFORUM

Ready or not, Trey Lance could be 49ers' starting QB

Amid questions about his scant usage of Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan explained Wednesday why the rookie quarterback had only played seven snaps in the first three games. "This isn't the preseason," the 49ers head coach said. On Sunday, it became evident why Lance had been limited to spot duty: He's...
NFL
49erswebzone

Deebo Samuel showing flashes of 49ers great Jerry Rice, says NFL.com

330 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Deebo Samuel is the NFL's leading receiver through four weeks of play. He has 490 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on 28 receptions, which puts him on pace for over 2,000 yards through 17 games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo's message for Lance after 76-yard TD vs. Seahawks

Trey Lance made NFL history Sunday when he connected with Deebo Samuel for a 76-yard touchdown during the third quarter of the 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. With that pass, Lance became the first quarterback in the last 40 years to have his first two...
NFL
49erswebzone

Golden Nugget Award: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel continues dominating play in loss to Seahawks

32 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Each week, I present the Golden Nugget Award to a San Francisco 49ers player who had an outstanding game or manages to defy the odds. Week 4's award goes to third-year wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The other nominees for this week's award were Trey Lance for coming off the bench and displaying why the 49ers traded up to the No. 3 overall pick to draft him, Dee Ford and Nick Bosa for showing dominance along the defensive line, and Trey Sermon for his 13 carries for 89 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

The Shanaplan: Deebo Samuel and George Kittle account for 71% of the 49ers targets

Today's episode of The Shanaplan features a special guest as we preview the Arizona Cardinals. Blake Murphy of Revenge of the Birds joins Akash and me to preview:. I was the only one to pick the 49ers to win. This game will be ugly, low-scoring, and both of those things benefit the road team. Arizona has a high-flying offense. They're No. 2 in the NFL in EPA per play.
NFL
Daily Herald

49ers' Deebo Samuel turning into complete receiver

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Deebo Samuel's days of being mostly a gadget player capitalizing on shovel passes, jet sweeps and screen passes are in the past. Now in his third season with the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel is leading the NFL in yards receiving through four weeks since becoming a more complete receiver able to thrive downfield as well.
NFL

