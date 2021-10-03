CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Weekend Reading

thefullhelping.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s this chocolate cake recipe I’ve been working on for the better part of two years. The recipe is intended for the cookbook I’m still working to complete, though I was playing around with versions of it even before the book became a reality. Like most cakes, it has required a lot of tinkering, but I’ve probably iterated it more than any other baking project that I can remember. At one point this past summer, after tasting maybe eight or nine versions, my mom started to refer to it simply as “the cake.”

www.thefullhelping.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

What's making us happy: A guide for your weekend watching, listening and reading

The Netflix series Maid is out this weekend, starring Margaret Qualley — and as her mother, Qualley's actual mother, Andie MacDowell. It's one of my favorite shows of the year, and we'll be talking about it on the podcast soon. Mara Gay wrote this week about the New York City COVID experience, and it's worth a read. I am extremely late to Tatum the Talking Dog on TikTok, but that doesn't mean I don't wait for his every adventure. And by the way, yes, we are going to be covering the extremely buzzy Netflix series Squid Game! You'll have some time to watch it before we talk about it, which is good with something so chatted-about. Also on the docket: Impeachment: American Crime Story and Y: The Last Man, so if you're looking for things to check out, those are a few that we'll be getting to soon-ish! --Linda Holmes.
THEATER & DANCE
mensjournal.com

Upgrade Your Breakfast With These Healthy Ingredients

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. It’s been said that breakfast is the most...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layer Cake#Vegan#Paralysis#Food Drink
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Weeknight Shrimp Fried Rice

Just because we have our weeknight routines, well, that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Sure, there are a lot of delicious shrimp fried rice recipes out there, but the secret that makes ours stand apart is chilling the rice before we cook it. It makes the fried rice lighter, and it won’t get mushy later on. Our Weeknight Shrimp Fried Rice is anything but routine, and it’s absolutely irresistible.
RECIPES
SPY

The Best Sentimental Gifts To Show Your Loved Ones You Care

There are all kinds of directions you can go when it comes to gift-giving. If you’re thinking of going sentimental with an upcoming Christmas gift, or any gift for that matter, there are some great options out there. Sentimental gifts may not be the right choice for everyone, but there’s probably someone you know who would appreciate a thoughtful present that shows how much you care. You can incorporate a special scent, a meaningful destination or a happy memory. Take your leading lady, for example. Even if it’s not the most lavish gift for your wife, a sentimental gift for her...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
The Whale 99.1 FM

Watch Some Cats Sing Queen-Inspired ‘Bohemian Catsody’

A new parody video featuring a quartet of cats singing a reimagined version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," complete with feline-inspired lyrics, has surfaced on YouTube. You can see the video below. The clip surely would have delighted the late Freddie Mercury, who was undoubtedly a cat person. In the early...
PETS
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation - there are seemingly endless ways that supposedly promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed how not only can certain foods help us drift off, but the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold...
FOOD & DRINKS
womansday.com

40 Foods You Should Never Put In The Freezer

Watery veggies like cucumbers will freeze just fine, but it's the thawing process that gets messy. Cucumbers get limp and soggy once they're defrosted. You're better off keeping them cold and using a couple slices to reduce eye puffiness than to try and make a salad with a frozen cuke.
FOOD & DRINKS
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Jennifer Gareis Is Moving!

Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy