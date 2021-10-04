CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australian Market Significantly Higher

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Monday, recouping the sharp losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 below the 7,300 level, following the firmly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with travel, financial and energy stocks gaining. Sentiment was lifted following the prospects of the borders opening soon even as the domestic coronavirus situation remains a concern, with the two largest cities of Melbourne and Sydney still under lockdown.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Canadian Market Up Marginally After Paring Early Gains

(RTTNews) - After a slightly positive start and a subsequent move to higher levels, the Canadian market pared some gains Friday morning, and is currently up marginally, riding on gains in energy sections. Information technology and healthcare stocks are among the prominent losers. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up...
STOCKS
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Turn In Lackluster Performance After Monthly Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Following a three-day winning streak, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Friday. The major averages spent most of the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. The major averages finished the day in negative territory, with the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Higher Open Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after halting the two-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,635-point plateau and it's expected to see continued support on Friday.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Friday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 adding more than 600 points to be just below the 28,300 level, following the firmly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted to a U.S. debt ceiling agreement, upbeat economic news and a spike in crude oil prices.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Australian#Nsw#S P#Bhp Group#Fortescue Metals#Mineral Resources#Origin Energy#Woodside Petroleum#Afterpayis#Wisetech Global#Evolution Mining#Resolute Mining#Newcrest Mining#Gold Road Resources#National Australia Bank#Anz Banking#Westpac
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Continue To Experience Choppy Trading

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Friday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Currently, the major averages are posting modest losses. The Dow...
STOCKS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

SNRG and Australian start-up expand UK microgrid market

UK microgrids developer SNRG has partnered with Australian decentralized energy systems management firm Gridcognition to electrify residential households in the UK. Centrica-backed SNRG will leverage Gridcognition’s technologies to design microgrid projects and assess the value of decentralized systems including solar, battery storage, energy flexibility, and electric vehicles on resilient energy systems and the energy transition.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Powering the Market Higher on Tuesday

The stock market moved higher on Tuesday, rising as investors got more upbeat about the prospects for a sustained economic recovery and the potential for more government spending to stimulate growth. As of noon EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was up 429 points to 34,432. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 59 points to 4,359, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 203 points to 14,458.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly higher on Monday, bucking the largely weak trend seen across Europe. Investors, besides closely monitoring the developments surrounding China Evergrande, digested the data on Swiss inflation and retail sales for the month of September and August, respectively. The benchmark SMI, which spent...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Australia
Business Insider

Higher Open Projected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 30 points or 0.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,160-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday. The global forecast...
STOCKS
Business Insider

European Markets Close Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - The major European stocks closed slightly higher on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves, reacting to the results of the German federal election, and ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments that inflation in the euro area could exceed projections but price increases are likely be temporary. Olaf Scholz...
STOCKS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Wanting to Go Higher

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8206-1.8338. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8696-1.8772. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Australian Dollar exchange rate (GBP/AUD) is seen moving higher and studies suggest the path of least resistance remains to the upside, although the Aussie will likely only benefit should the 'risk on' start to the new week extend over coming days.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Significant Factors Primed To Lengthen The Crypto Market Crash

The Evergrande-led sell-off caused market players to panic as prices dropped significantly. Bitcoin and many other altcoins shed a substantial amount of gains, and have only just begun to correct losses. However, pundits are still wary of the possibility of an extended bear market, as September is known to come...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How Tesla Helped the Market Claw Higher Friday

Dan Caplinger has been a contract writer for the Motley Fool since 2006. As the Fool's Director of Investment Planning, Dan oversees much of the personal-finance and investment-planning content published daily on Fool.com. With a background as an estate-planning attorney and independent financial consultant, Dan's articles are based on more than 20 years of experience from all angles of the financial world. Follow @DanCaplinger.
STOCKS
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
BUSINESS
AG Week

Markets react to higher stocks and harvest pressure

Editor's note: Catch Randy Martinson and AgweekTV's Michelle Rook every Friday after markets close on the Agweek Market Wrap at agweek.com. The grains had much to process as we closed out September. Not only did the U.S. Department of Agriculture release two important market moving reports (Small Grains Summary and Quarterly Grain Stocks), but Sept. 30 also brought us end of month and end of third quarter position squaring. On the bright side and to everyone’s surprise, Congress was functioning enough to at least kick the can down the road by passing a continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 3.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

US Markets Kick Off 4th Quarter Significantly Overvalued

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO. (Trades, Portfolio)’s favorite market indicator stood at 145.7%, down from the Sept. 1 reading of 151.6%. Buffett’s market indicator declined from the Sept. 1 reading on the back of U.S. market indexes slumping in September, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite Index and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index declining 4.3%, 5.3% and 4.8%, respectively.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Stock markets higher, eyes on US, German politics

Stocks are higher in early trade in Europe, with the DAX jumping 1% at the open as it looks as though Germany is heading for a traffic light coalition – more left, more green. Deadlock for now but it’s all much of the same pro-Europe, pro-tax, pro-windmills type affair so who ultimately becomes Chancellor probably shouldn’t matter too much. Stocks in London was also up close to 1% and the FTSE 100 trades further to the top of the range above 7,100. Stocks pared some gains within the first half hour of trading. Following a two-month struck last week it’s been a solid turnaround and shows there is not a lot of alternatives (TINA) still, though that starts to look like a different equation should bond yields continue to pick up. US futures are also pointing to a positive open on Wall Street later after last week’s rollercoaster saw the S&P 500 rise 0.5% and the Dow Jones 0.6%, breaking a three-week losing streak. I’d expect near-term volatility to persist, further chop and change and rotation as markets price for tighter monetary policy, with hikes in 2022, as well as persistent inflation. US 10 year yields trade above 1.44% this morning having touched the highest since the start of July, end of June last week.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy