FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Bills pitch second shutout in first four games as they stifle Texans en route to third straight win

By ALEX BRASKY abrasky@batavianews.com
The Daily News Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK — The Bills’ Week 4 matchup lived up to its billing as Buffalo eased past the visiting Houston Texans, 40-0, on a wet day at Highmark Stadium. It rained throughout the afternoon as the Buffalo defense recorded its second shutout of the season, which was highlighted by five Bills takeaways. With its second shutout in the first four games of the season, Buffalo became the third team since 1990 to record such a feat (2000 Baltimore Ravens, ‘91 Washington Redskins). The 40-0 thrashing was the Texans’ worst loss in franchise history.

