Korea Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Dominates Depressed Weekend

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond shot his way to the top spot at the South Korean box office, outgunning holdover and new release titles alike. But “No Time To Die” failed to revive Korea’s struggling theatrical market. “No Time to Die” scored $3.30 million over the weekend, grabbing a 63% or nearly two...

m.imdb.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Eyes Record $113M Overseas Opening

The wait was worth it for James Bond. No Time To Die — whose release was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic — grossed $27.2 million on Friday from a raft of foreign markets for an impressive three-day international total of $51.4 million. The movie is opening in 54 markets a week ahead of its launch in North America on Oct. 8. That puts the 25th installment in the storied 007 franchise on course to come in ahead of expectations and clear $113 million in its foreign debut — the best launch of the pandemic era at the international box...
newsbrig.com

‘No Time to Die’ Targets $90 Million Debut at International Box Office

After a longer wait than he may have hoped, James Bond is finally returning to the big screen. For beleaguered movie theaters across the globe, it’s not a minute too soon. “No Time to Die,” the latest entry in the British spy series, is expected to ignite the international box office and generate at least $90 million over the weekend. It debuts in 50 overseas markets, including the United Kingdom, beginning on Wednesday.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Faces First Crucial Test Overseas

There’s no time like now for the big screen’s most enduring and famous spy — James Bond — to reemerge. After its release was delayed numerous times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, No Time to Die will at last begin rolling out in theaters Wednesday when opening in a raft of major foreign markets ahead of its North American debut on Oct. 8. The movie could clear anywhere from $80 million to $100 million from more than 50 markets by Sunday. However, as in the U.S., the foreign box office has yet to stabilize, especially in the wake of the virulent delta...
imdb.com

‘No Time To Die’ races to $22m at international box office

Germany delivers $2.8m, Middle East $1.7m. No Time To Die added $20m on Thursday (September 3) to reach an early $22m international running total of which $6.6m comes from the record $6.6m UK debut. Germany delivered $2.8m on more than 1,300 screens on Thursday and took 84% of market share...
BBC

No Time To Die: James Bond film makes £5m in first day at UK box office

Daniel Craig's final James Bond film No Time To Die took between £4.5m-£5m on its first day in UK and Irish cinemas, producers have estimated. The film was delayed several times by Covid and the industry is watching closely to see whether it can lift box office takings to pre-pandemic levels.
imdb.com

No Time To Die On Track For Impressive $113 Million Foreign Box Office Debut

Update: "No Time To Die" has outperformed earlier estimates, grossing $119 million in its international debut (per Variety). Almost two years after it was originally slated to release, "No Time To Die" is finally in theaters across 54 international markets -- and the box office numbers indicate that the long wait for the latest chapter in the James Bond franchise has paid off.
hypebeast.com

‘No Time To Die’ Nears $7 Million USD on First Day at U.K. Box Office

Following a two-year period of delays and postponements as a result of COVID-19, the 25th film in the James Bond series, No Time To Die, premiered in the U.K. earlier this week, with reports suggesting it made as much as $6.7 million USD. It’s no secret that cinema admissions across...
/Film

Weekend Box Office: Shang-Chi Takes The Top Spot For The Fourth Time, Dear Evan Hansen Flops

Tell me if you've heard this one before; Marvel Studios once again finds itself atop the box office. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," for the fourth week in a row, has bested the competition to win the day. It was at the expense of Universal's critically-maligned adaptation of the Broadway hit "Dear Evan Hansen," which ... did not do well. Meanwhile, "Free Guy" crossed a huge milestone, and "Candyman" continues to hit the sweet spot with horror fans. Let's have a closer look at the numbers, shall we?
kkdv.com

The Box Officer Podcast: No Time To Die & All Things Bond

The Box Officer Podcast: No Time To Die & All Things Bond. Derek has seen No Time To Die, the final James Bond film with Daniel Craig as 007! Is it good? Listen to find out. We have a Facebook Page. Please like us. You can check previous episodes of...
Telegraph

The £70m box-office question: is No Time to Die a blip, or the new normal?

Since cinemas across most of the UK and Ireland reopened in May after a long enforced lockdown, venues have enjoyed mixed fortunes. On the one hand, the market has been vastly more successful than for the equivalent reopening period last year, which suffered from a dearth of commercially potent titles. On the other, despite solid successes such as Black Widow and Free Guy, cinemas have lacked those giant hits that traditionally drive so much of the UK box office. Prior to the release of No Time to Die, the biggest film of the pandemic era was Peter Rabbit 2, with £20.3m from 20 weeks of release.
ForexTV.com

IMAX global box office totaled $30 million to mark best October weekend ever, thanks to ‘Venom,’ ‘No Time to Die’

IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
The Independent

No Time to Die breaks British box office records

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, has broken British box office records. Across its opening weekend, the film has grossed more money than any other Bond film in history and has already become the biggest film of the year. No Time to Die has also broken...
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Eyes $150M+ Global Box Office Weekend; U.S. Overperformance Hinges On Older Adults – Preview

To quote Daniel Craig in the latest No Time to Die Heineken commercial, the domestic box office opening and further offshore rollout of the 25th 007 title is poised to be “Well worth the wait.” All in, the upcoming global weekend of No Time to Die is expected to be at $150 million. Broken down, that’s another $90 million abroad including debuts in France, Russia and several second weekends via Universal and MGM territories. and at least $60 million domestic off conservative projections. As reported, the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed feature has $121M in overseas ticket sales. If No Time to Die over-indexes to numbers that...
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘No Time to Die’ will sink its teeth into ‘Venom 2’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 8 – October 10. United Artists’ latest “007” movie, “No Time to Die” (dir. Cary Joji Fukunaga), is expected to dominate ticket sales, with our readers predicting it will rake in between $50 million and $75 million domestically. The well-reviewed action movie stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final performance as Bond, James Bond. The actor’s previous entries all did well stateside during their weekend debuts: “Casino Royale” (2006) opened at $40 million, “Quantum...
