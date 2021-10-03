CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

King County Superior Court Wants to Make Virtual Jury Selection and Trials Permanent

By @SoSeaEmerald - South Seattle Emerald
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, King County Superior Court judges say that the switch to virtual jury selection — originally adopted as an emergency measure — is too useful to abandon once the pandemic winds down. In a bid to make the change permanent,

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Hancock County Superior Court 1

The following civil actions were recently filed in Hancock County Superior Court 1:. Forum Credit Union v. Michael Ball, Christine Ball, civil collection. Case in regards to the estate of Patricia A. Wethington, estate unsupervised. Sept. 21. Melissa A. Burdine v. Spencer W. Gregory, civil tort. Case in regards to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Santa Maria Times

Court resumes jury selection voir dire for MS-13 case in Santa Maria

Jury selection for an MS-13 gang murder case continued Wednesday, a week after the next stage of the process moved to the Santa Barbara County courthouse in Santa Maria. More than 40 jurors sat inside the courtroom to initiate the voir dire, or the process in which the judge, prosecution and defense attorneys ask questions to determine whether they’re suitable to serve on a jury involving five defendants alleged to be members of MS-13, a transnational criminal organization.
SANTA MARIA, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Superior Court denies Monroe County man's appeal of first-degree murder conviction

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The appeal of a Monroe County man found guilty in the 2011 death of his girlfriend has been denied. Pennsylvania Superior Court judges denied James Bidwell's appeal of his conviction on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and hindering the apprehension or prosecution, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Pandemic
kgncnewsnow.com

Jury Selection For Former Randall County Sheriff To Start Monday

Randall County Commissioners declined to take action on Friday regarding the trial of former County Sheriff Joel Richardson. Last May he was indicted by a grand jury for misuses in the department. Commissioners did vote on asking for an Attorney General’s opinion regarding a 2012 lease-purchase agreement for Motorola radios.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
davisvanguard.org

Series of Successful Probationary Hearings Makes for Rare Uplifting Day in Santa Barbara County Superior Court

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Jean Dandona this week oversaw several domestic violence related reviews, and many of them imparted encouraging news. With a series of testimonials and positive reports from numerous probationers and their supervisors, Judge Dandona scheduled succeeding hearings for the respective individuals...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court finds Douglas County judge misinstructed jury for finding man guilty

A Douglas County judge improperly instructed a jury how to find a man guilty of motor vehicle theft, prompting the Court of Appeals on Thursday to order a new trial. In 2018, then-District Court Judge Paul A. King gave jurors an instruction stating they could infer that Jonathan Aron Serrano's possession of a stolen vehicle following a car theft was sufficient proof that he committed the robbery. But a three-member panel of the Court of Appeals determined the instruction was misleading, did not accurately state the law and placed the burden on Serrano to come up with a plausible explanation.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
foxsanantonio.com

In-person jury trials resume, pandemic changes selection process

Local judges are requesting thousands of dollars from the county to hire more help for the court system. You could also see some changes the next time you report for jury duty. The pandemic has changed a lot over the last year and a half, even jury service. In-person jury...
LAW
Sylva Herald

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON Having qualified as the Executrix of the Estate of Linda C. Myers aka Linda Claudine Myers, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: Tammy Matthews, c/o Smith & Morgan Law, P.A., P.O. Box 1905, Sylva, NC 28779, on or before January 3, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 28th day of September, 2021. Tammy Matthews, Executrix c/o Smith & Morgan Law, P.A. P.O. Box 1905 Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-587-7000 31-34e.
SYLVA, NC
CBS Philly

Jury Selection Starts Monday For Federal Trial Of Former IBEW Local 98 Union Leader John Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jury selection will start Monday for the federal trial of prominent Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty, as well as city councilman Bobby Henon. It’s been three years since the pair was indicted on more than 100 counts. That indictment said the IBEW leader allegedly gave Henon benefits in what federal investigators say was an attempt to influence Henon as a councilman. This is the first of two trials for Dougherty, who is also facing allegations of embezzlement. He and five other union leaders are accused in the scheme, which involved more than $600,000. Dougherty previously pleaded not guilty.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Who pleaded guilty in Wilson County Superior Court?

Judge L. Lamont Wiggins, presiding July 26 • Hakeem Collins, probation violation, defendant admits v... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy