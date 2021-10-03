CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died from a traffic accident Sunday, Swedish news media reported. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.

Lars Vilks, the Swedish Caricaturist of Muhammad, dies in a car accident

The Swedish Caricaturist Lars Vilks, white of an attack in Copenhagen in 2015 and who lived under protection after drawing the prophet Muhammad with a dog body in 2007, has died in a car accident in Sweden along with the two policemen who protected him. The Swedish police have confirmed...
Life-threatening injuries reported in crash along Stellhorn Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) -- A two-car crash left one car flipped up against a brick wall along Stellhorn Road and one person critically injured. It happened in the 5200 block of Stellhorn Road near Manistee Drive. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and...
Car crash kills Swedish Mohammad cartoon artist

A Swedish artist who stirred controversy with cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, has been killed in a car crash. Although he lived under police protection, police say there's no indication so far of outside involvement. Lucy Fielder has more.
Swedish Artist Protected After Prophet Muhammad Drawing Dies in Crash

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who lived under police protection after his sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died in a car crash Sunday. He was in a civilian police car when a truck slammed into it, local media reported. Though he was also well-known at home for a chaotic driftwood sculpture constructed on a nature reserve without permission, it was the 2007 sketch of the prophet that brought Vilks, 75, to international infamy. Most conservative Muslims believe that all visual depictions of the prophets of Islam—particularly Muhammad—should be prohibited, for fear they could encourage idolatry. More than one plot to kill Vilks had been unsuccessfully initiated in the last 13 years, especially after al Qaeda put out a bounty on his life. A pair of men tried to burn his house down in 2010; gunfire at an event he attended in 2015 left a film director dead and three police officers wounded; and a Pennsylvania extremist nicknamed “Jihad Jane” pleaded guilty to trying to orchestrate his murder last year. The cause of the Sunday crash is currently under investigation.
Bolivia: 6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Bolivian air force plane crashed in the Amazon jungle in northeast Bolivia on Saturday, killing all six people on board, police said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported on Denkinger Road in Concord

Authorities reported a fatal pedestrian accident on Concord Boulevard and Denkinger Road. Officers with the Concord Police Department (Concord PD) received a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle shortly after 7:20 a.m. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Concord. A preliminary report by...
Man pulled alive from rubble of collapsed Georgian building

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue workers combing through the rubble of an apartment building in the Georgian city of Batumi have pulled out a man still alive more than a full day after it collapsed. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Two dead in separate motorcycle accidents

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead after they were involved in separate motorcycle crashes Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning. The first crash happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Monday between Matoon and Charleston. According to the Illinois State Police, a 67-year-old motorcyclist from Matoon was hit by a pickup truck at […]
Accident on Big Road Injures One

An accident involving a moped occurred on Big Road near Parksley Thursday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. It was a single vehicle accident. Parksley and Bloxom responded. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial and transferred to the Salisbury hospital via Maryland Trooper 4 helicopter.
Fatal accident in Trappers Loop Road

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead after a Sunday car accident in Trappers Loop road, one mile south of SR 226. According to the Unified Highway Patrol, at around 12:37 pm a Dodge pick-up truck towing a trailer heading southbound left the roadway. The driver then attempted to...
Russia hits new virus death record as autumn surge persists

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has recorded a new record-high daily death toll from COVID-19, continuing a persistent rise that has brought new records almost daily in October. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
France urges UK to pay promised money for migrant policing

DUNKIRK, France (AP) — France’s interior minister on Saturday urged Britain to fulfill its promises to provide tens of millions of pounds (dollars) to help France stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Before camera was found in judge’s hunting cabin, parents of boy he took on trips had conversations about safety

BALTIMORE — Before their son went on his first hunting trip with Caroline County Judge Jonathan G. Newell, his parents sat him down and came up with a safe word. “I said, ‘I know you like Judge Newell, and you think he’s a great guy, and we have no reason to think otherwise, but ... we want to make sure that you are aware of what to look for — what to know is acceptable versus unacceptable,’” the boy’s mother recalled.
Audio Released From Horrific Videos Seen by Jurors in R. Kelly Case

Jurors in a federal sex-crimes case against R. Kelly were shown eight videos as part of an effort by the prosecution to prove the singer mentally, physically, and sexually abused women for almost three decades. On Monday, the media heard audio of those videos, which prosecutors said were effectively used as blackmail, and the contents were truly excruciating.
Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
