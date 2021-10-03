Corrections Deputy Sentenced to Jail Time for Smuggling Contraband to Inmate
A Whatcom County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy was sentenced to one month of jail time for smuggling items into the jail for a female inmate earlier this year. Christopher Frederic Baetz, 42, of Blaine, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Whatcom County Superior Court to one count of second-degree introducing contraband, a felony. Baetz was sentenced the same day to one month in jail, according to court records.www.chronline.com
