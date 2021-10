ERIE — The state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has cited The Willows for permitting smoking in a public place in April. According to the bureau, the charge will be taken before an administrative law judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. The judge could impose a license suspension or mandate training.

