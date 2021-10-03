CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Antonio Brown Weighs in on His Patriots Days Ahead of Sunday Night Football

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all set to play the Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

This will be Brady's first game against his former team and an organization that he won six Super Bowls with from 2000-19.

Brady isn't the only member of the Bucs that used to play for the Patriots. Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown played one game in New England.

He weighed in on his time with the Patriots on Instagram. Brady also posted a video ahead of Sunday's matchup. Watch both videos below.

