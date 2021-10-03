CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Alabama Volleyball Falls in Weekend Finale at Auburn

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ala. – Alabama volleyball fell in its weekend finale to in-state rival Auburn Sunday afternoon in Auburn Arena in three sets by scores of 19-15, 14-25 and 18-25. Alabama (8-8, 0-4 SEC) spent its first timeout early in the opening set, looking to halt the Auburn (10-4, 2-2 SEC) momentum with the home team up 9-4. The Tigers stayed in front, with the Tide able to draw as close as four points but Auburn held on to win 25-19. The Tigers carried the momentum into the second, winning by double digits at 25-14. Set three was a closer affair with the teams trading back and forth until a 5-0 run from Auburn put the home team up 19-12 at an Alabama timeout. The Tigers finished out the set to win, 25-18, and complete the sweep.

