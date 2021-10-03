Government meetings listing, 10-3-21
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave., Cheyenne. Live streaming available at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennefinance10-4-21, passcode FC10042021. Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., online only at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#. Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 6 p.m., Region 5...www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0