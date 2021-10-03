Sixty-Something: You Never Grow Old on the East End When You Choose to Live Young

Prof Roy Taylor from Newcastle University recently did a study on Type 2 Diabetes. His findings showed that people might just be too big for their bodies. Basically, if you can fit into jeans from when you were 21, you should be ok. In his work, he found that 8 out of 12 people managed to get rid of their condition (or went into remission) by losing 10-15% of their body weight by taking in about 800 calories a day with shakes and soups. All of these people were of normal BMI, but had Type 2 diabetes or at risk. However, by losing fatty deposits in the liver and pancreas, it was thought that the body was able to get back to regular insulin producing levels. SO, if you’re not overweight, and you’re strutting around your skinny jeans from way back when, you should be good.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO