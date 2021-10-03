“Welcome Days at the Parrish” Celebrate Art, Artists, and the Community with free Admission and Activites

Art Works Gallery welcomes artist Michelle Jewett who started her painting journey using acrylics/mixed media many years ago. In the last few years, she has been discovering and experimenting with fluid acrylics. Using acrylic paints in fluid form, Michelle is able to explore color, organic shapes and movements in a different immediate way. She is drawn to pieces with negative space, which she feels create elegant and intriguing compositions. Her work is often inspired by natural landscapes, such as mountains, flowing water, coastlines, flowers and colors. Michelle finishes her paintings with resin to bring out the depth of color. Everyone sees something different in Michelle’s abstract work. What will you see? Come to the Gallery to find out or check out her website at http://www.michellejewettart.com.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO