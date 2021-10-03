“Welcome Days at the Parrish” Celebrate Art, Artists, and the Community with free Admission and Activites
The Parrish Art Museum celebrates art, artists, and the community at three Welcome Days at the Parrish—offering free admission, self-led art activities, creative art workshops, engaging exhibitions, and gallery tours led by docents, as well as a pre-recorded Spanish language tour. Welcome Days provide an opportunity for all members of the community—adults, children, and families—to experience everything the Parrish offers year round.hamptons.com
