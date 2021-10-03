CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mat Williamson Wins His First Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200

FULTON – ‘Money’ Mat Williamson lived up to his nickname Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway as he rode out of town $20,000 richer after winning his first Outlaw 200, plus becoming the first Canadian to win one of the most prestigious races in the Northeast. Williamson would make the...

October 2 Outlaw 200 & Industrial Tire Of CNY Sportsman Shootout Results

FULTON – The October 2 Outlaw 200 & Industrial Tire Of CNY Sportsman Shootout at Fulton Speedway results are as follows. (35th Annual Outlaw 200) – MAT WILLIAMSON, Tim Sears Jr. Matt Sheppard, Larry Wight, Tim Fuller, Rocky Warner, Michael Maresca, Dave Marcuccilli, Chris Hile, Ryan Susice, Pat Ward, Alan Johnson, Chad Phelps, Willy Decker, Tom Collins, Ryan Jordan, Justin Crisafulli, Jeff Prentice, Colton Wilson, Glenn Forward, Corey Barker, Alex Payne, Jimmy Phelps, Jackson Gill, Joe August Jeff Taylor, Shawn Walker, Todd Root, Tyler Trump, Roy Bresnahan, Jim Witko Jr., Billy Dunn, Danny Johnson, Marshall Hurd, Jordan Kelly, Billy Decker, Eldon Payne, Garett Rushlow, Darren Smith, Nick Nye, Gordy Button, Bob Henry Jr., Mike Mahaney, Kyle Inman, Mike Stanton Jr., JJ Courcy.
