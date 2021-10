KNOXVILLE, TN - The Bryan College Volleyball team played their first Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) match of the season on Thursday evening against Johnson University. This is Johnson's first season as a member of the NAIA and the AAC. The Lady Lions got off to a slow start and lost the first set 19-25. They quickly turned it around and got back in sync to win the next three straight sets 25-18, 25-18, and 25-18. Bryan heads back home with step one accomplished on their journey for a second-straight AAC Championship.

