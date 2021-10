Seriously, waving conference flag is just lame regardless of how good or bad the conference is. The unfortunate reality is that viewer ratings still drive conference TV payouts. The more people watching ACC football the more money we get in future contracts. Like the ACC or not the bottom line is if you are watching other conference games when an ACC football game is on you are contributing to the very issue so many people complain about-money for the team we care about most.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO