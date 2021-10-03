CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Russell, Sporting Kansas City dominate Dynamo

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

SKC (15-6-7, 52 points) temporarily moved into first place past Seattle, but fell back into second when the Sounders beat third-place Colorado 3-0 later Sunday night. Houston Dynamo (5-12-12, 27 points) remains the only club in MLS without a road win. After showing little life in the first half, Houston...

FC Dallas loses 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City

FC Dallas’ playoff chances took another big hit on Wednesday night as they lost 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City at Toyota Stadium. Daniel Salloi scored two goals, including one long-range shot early in the first half to help push the visitors in their quest to be the top club in the Western Conference.
Injury Report pres. by Texas Health Sports Medicine: FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City | 9.29.21

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas hosts Sporting Kansas City tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7PM at Toyota Stadium. Here's the Texas Health Sports Medicine Injury Report. OUT: John Pulskamp (Facial Injury), Jaylin Lindsey (Hamstring), Graham Zusi (Yellow Card Accumulation), Felipe Hernandez (Personal Reasons) QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (Knee) FC DALLAS. OUT:...
Seattle Sounders top Sporting Kansas City, regain top spot in West

Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored as the Seattle Sounders regained the top spot in the Western Conference with a 2-1 victory Sunday night against host Sporting Kansas City. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei was credited with two saves as the Sounders (14-5-6, 48 points) moved two points ahead of Sporting KC...
LINEUP NOTES, pres. by UnitedHealthcare: FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City | 9.29.21

FRISCO, Texas - Marco Ferruzzi names his second lineup as interim head coach for FC Dallas' match against Sporting KC tonight, Sept. 29 at 7PM at Toyota Stadium. Here's the lineup notes, presented by UnitedHealthcare. Formation. Although the formation is initially a 4-3-3 with Ryan Hollingshead as a left winger...
Sporting KC signs captain Johnny Russell to new contract through 2023 with option for 2024

Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has re-signed captain and forward Johnny Russell to a new contract through 2023 with an option for 2024. Russell has enjoyed a phenomenal stint at Sporting since joining the club in 2018, recording 35 goals and 37 assists with starts in 100 of 120 appearances across all competitions. His influential displays have helped Sporting finish atop the Western Conference standings in 2018 and 2020, with the club now in contention to secure first place for the third time in four seasons.
Sounders retake top spot in Western Conference with gutsy win away to Sporting Kansas City

The Seattle Sounders secured a massive 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday. Seattle opened the scoring in the 31st minute of a relatively cagey first half . Midfielder Josh Atencio did well to pick off a pass in SKC’s half, dinking the ball to Brad Smith in space. The Australian wingback duly slid a pass into space for Cristian Roldan, who dispatched his second goal in consecutive games to take the lead.
Sounders forced to quickly move past Leagues Cup final loss ahead of crucial match at Sporting Kansas City

If it sounds redundant, that’s because it is. The Sounders are headed into another stretch of three matches in the span of eight days beginning in a city where the club hasn’t won outright in nearly a decade. Cranking the difficulty up is the matchup against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday (4 p.m. PT; FS1) will give the winner an edge in the MLS Western Conference playoff standings.
MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC defeats Sporting Kansas City 2-1 for eighth road win of the year

Playing the third match of its current four-game road stretch, Sounders FC (14-5-6, 48 points) defeated Sporting Kansas City (13-6-7, 46 points) 2-1 on Sunday evening at Children’s Mercy Park. The matchup featured the top two sides in the West, as Seattle vaulted Sporting and returned to first place in the Western Conference standings. Seattle returns to action on Wednesday, September 29 with a midweek road matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, Prime Video, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Updated: Johnny Russel Signs New Two Year Deal with Sporting KC

Updated 9/30/2021 (originally published on 9/26/21). Sporting KC made the announcement official. Russell has signed through 2023 with an option for 2024. The press release makes no mention of if Russell with be on a DP contract or a TAM deal, so read below to understand the roster flexibility differences.
Salloi leads Sporting Kansas City into matchup with Houston after 2-goal game

Houston Dynamo (5-11-12) vs. Sporting Kansas City (14-6-7) LINE: Sporting Kansas City -173, Houston +435, Draw +319; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City faces Houston after Daniel Salloi totaled two goals against FC Dallas. Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home in the 2020...
Dynamo fall to Sporting KC by a final score of 4-2

Houston Dynamo FC fell to Sporting Kansas City in a high-scoring affair on the road by a final score of 4-2. The six total goals scored represent the highest scoring total in a game for the Dynamo this season. Dynamo forward Fafa Picault scored his 11th goal of the season,...
Johnny Russell, Gadi Kinda and Daniel Salloi named to MLS Team of the Week

Two of the hottest players in Major League Soccer have been selected to the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi. Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell was included in the best XI for Week 29, continuing his irresistible run of attacking form, while MLS MVP candidate Daniel Salloi earned a spot on the Team of the Week bench alongside midfield teammate Gadi Kinda.
Sounders at Sporting Kansas City: Three Questions

Sunday’s contest between Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City is a traditional ‘six-pointer.’ With just one point separating the two teams, and the Colorado Rapids lurking just behind Seattle, the importance of the match cannot be overstated. Viewers on FS1/FOX Deportes (4 PM PT) will be blessed watching the number 1 and number 6 attacks in the West and the number 1 and number 3 defensive teams. Their expected Goals numbers are just as strong, with KC at 3rd in xGD in the West and Seattle at 4th.
