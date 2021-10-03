CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' defense stymies Vikings

The visiting Cleveland Browns turned in another stellar defensive effort and held on for a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Minneapolis. Quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled -- hitting just 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards -- but the Browns (3-1) climbed into a tie for first in the AFC North with their third straight win behind a rugged running game. Nick Chubb rushed for 100 yards on 21 carries, and Kareem Hunt added 69 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

