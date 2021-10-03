Browns' defense stymies Vikings

The Cleveland Browns come to town. Kevin Stefanski brings his very talented squad into US Bank this Sunday after years on the Vikings staff, he now gets to hear the fans chant against him. After defeating the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, your Minnesota Vikings are now preparing probably for their toughest matchup of the young season. On tonight's show, Matt and Ryan will be hosting Browns super fan Travis J Davidson to tip a few, talk about football, and maybe even some hamburgers. Hamburgers? Yep, what the Vikings’ defense hopes to turn the Baker Mayfield offense into. They’ll have the task made harder though with the two-headed runningback attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and Odell Beckham Jr attacking the edges.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO