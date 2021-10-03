CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers set their sites on tournament

By KEN FOX kfox@elkharttruth.com
Elkhart Truth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NorthWood volleyball team is on a mission. After beating Warsaw in a great match to win the Northern Lakes Conference title last week, the Panthers have set their eyes on the state tournament.

