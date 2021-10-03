Panthers set their sites on tournament

After a season-opening loss at Capitan, the Hagerman Bobcats have found their footing in the past two contests they’ve played, beating Mescalero Apache on the road 52-0 on Aug. 28, then winning a last-minute thriller over the New Mexico Military Institute 18-12 on Sept. 10 in Roswell. Up next: They’ll play a neutral site contest against the 3-2 Clayton Yellowjackets Friday at 7 p.m. The game is set to be played in Clovis at Yucca Middle School. The Yellowjackets so far have beaten Tucumcari, 21-12; Mescalero Apache, 37-0; and McCurdy, 60-8. They’ve lost to Albuquerque Academy 42-6 and Raton 63-28. In this photo, The Bobcats’ Eric Vargas (12) looks for a lane as he runs the ball against NMMI earlier this season. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

HAGERMAN, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO