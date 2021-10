MINNEAPOLIS - After a two week hiatus, the Minnesota men's golf team returns to action at this weekend's Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate on Oct. 2-4. The three-day event will take place at Rich Harvest Farm in Sugar Grove, Ill., which is playing as a par-72 at 7,200 yards. Saturday and Sunday will consist of 18 holes, with groups teeing off both the front and back nine with play starting at 9:00 a.m. CT. Monday will have a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. CT.

