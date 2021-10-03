CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendal Rautzhan: Your library is packed with free information

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany years ago, the American Library Association had a clever poster to encourage reading and patronage of libraries. It read “Free Information: Bring Your Own Container.” The container, of course, would be your brain. Your public library has mountains of free information to offer – fiction and nonfiction books, magazines,...

Concord Monitor

New Little Free Libraries installed

The Belmont Library is now the proud steward of two Little Free Libraries. Additionally, in Weare, John Stark High School now has a Free Little Library courtesy of Nathan Marquis, who built and donated the little library to the school as part of his Capstone Project last year. Little Free...
BELMONT, NH
Canton Repository

Kendal Rautzhan: Deeply affecting books for children

Sometimes we don’t know what we have until it’s not there anymore. Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius expanded that idea by writing, “Think of what you have rather than what you lack. Of the things you have, select the best and then reflect how eagerly you would have sought them if you did not have them.”
STARK COUNTY, OH
TribTown.com

Kids invited to free library programs

A variety of fun and educational programs for children will be offered in October and November at the Jackson County Public Library, 303 W. Second St., Seymour. Program sizes are limited, and online registration is required at myjclibrary.org/events. Curious Kids for kindergarten through fifth grade will meet at 4:30 p.m....
SEYMOUR, IN
Sun-Journal

Camden library to host free Medicare informational presentations

With the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period approaching, the Camden Public Library plans to host representatives from local agencies for free Medicare informational talks. The talks will be held on Zoom and will offer the public opportunities to learn about Medicare and have their questions answered. Renata Lahner and Nancy Schultz,...
CAMDEN, ME
palmbeachillustrated.com

Wee Free Library Arrives at The Royal

The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach debuted its Wee Free Library, a creative and playful spin on traditional Little Free Libraries. The adorable bubblegum pink Smeg refrigerator stands tall adjacent to Celis Produce and creates an amenity for children and their families, all while promoting literacy and inclusion in Palm Beach fashion.
PALM BEACH, FL
Indiana Gazette

Indiana Free Library offers Code Brave program

Indiana Free Library’s Code Brave program starts Thursday, and there is still time to register for this fun coding camp. Code Brave, a free coding program, is open to third- to eighth-graders and is offered by the library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women. Students in third...
INDIANA, PA
Weirton Daily Times

Free book exchange library at park

Tomlinson Run State Park Campground now has a free book exchange library thanks to the efforts of a teen who is not from the local area but who has camped there and likes to read. Lillian Floyd, a junior at Parkersburg High School and a member of Girl Scout Troop 34016, initiated this Girl Scout Gold Award project — the highest award in Girl Scouting. “I built the Free Book Lending Libraries and installed them in three West Virginia state parks — Audra State Park, Tomlinson Run State Park and Cedar Creek State Park,” Floyd explained. “I got this idea when I was camping, and I didn’t have anything left to read that I brought with me. I started the project in the spring, collecting book donations from the community and building the boxes with my dad for a few months, then installed the boxes in late July and August,” she added. “Campers or community members can bring any type of book to the library, so long as it isn’t in poor condition. After all, this library caters to people of all ages and interests,” she continued. “Campers or community members may bring as many books as they like, or they may take a book to enjoy even if they don’t have anything to give back. The purpose of the library is to make reading convenient and accessible.” Joining Floyd at the book exchange library installed at Tomlinson Run State Park is Samuel Morris, Tomlinson Run State Park superintendent.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lake Geneva Regional News

Fontana Library goes fine free

Starting in October Fontana Public Library is going fine free. This will include all Fontana owned items with the exception of DVDs, kits, and Launchpads. Fontana is joining several other libraries in Walworth County in a growing nationwide trend. Fines have been a barrier for many and studies have shown that they are not a deterrent to keeping items from being overdue.
FONTANA-ON-GENEVA LAKE, WI
Sheridan Press

Library hosts 'Free Build Fridays'

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host Free Build Fridays each week from 2:30-4:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to the events, which allow participants to express their creative sides using Lego blocks. All ages are welcome. For more information, see sheridanwyolibrary.org. Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is...
SHERIDAN, WY
TribTown.com

Free storytime sessions set at library

The Jackson County Public Library is offering free storytime programs in October and November in the meeting room at the Seymour Library, 303 W. Second St. Storytimes are 30-minute sessions that incorporate age-appropriate early literacy activities that include stories, rhymes and songs. Class size is limited, and registration is required.
SEYMOUR, IN
stardem.com

Community and the Talbot County Free Library

I’m not sure when it will be printed, but I’m writing this column in early summer. It is the time of year when pictures of high school graduates wearing prom clothes and big smiles begin appearing on lawns all around Talbot County. The pictures always make me happy. Whenever I pass one, I say a little prayer that the teenager be granted a good, long, and happy life. I like wishing these kids well, thinking about them continuing on with their lives long after I’m gone. And it reminds me of how fortunate I am to live in a place like Talbot County, a place where parents still unabashedly plant photos of their children on their front lawns, invite their neighbors— as they would members of their family — to join them in cheering their child’s success.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Wicked Local

Create a handmade magazine at Watertown Free Public Library

The Watertown Free Public Library wants all people to feel like they have a place there, which is one of the reasons they have added a collection of approximately 700 zines, handmade illustrated magazines, to their collection. The WFPL’s collection of zines are written on a variety of topics such as politics, gentrification, advocacy, the pandemic and anything the authors are passionate about.
WATERTOWN, MA
Register Citizen

Stratford school dedicates 'Little Free Library' for community

STRATFORD — The library may be little, but its goals are anything but. Dozens of students and staff gathered in front of Nichols Elementary School Tuesday morning to celebrate the installation of a “Little Free Library” in front of the building. “With this event we hope to nurture an excitement...
STRATFORD, CT
Mercury

Phoenixville Public Library offers free online programs

The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Oct. 11, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss “The Talented Miss Farwell” by Emily Gray Tedrowe. At the end of the 1990s, with the art market finally recovered from its disastrous collapse, Miss Rebecca Farwell has made a killing at Christie’s in New York City, selling a portion of her extraordinary art collection for a rumored 900 percent profit. Dressed in couture YSL, drinking the finest champagne at trendy Balthazar, Reba, as she’s known, is the picture of a wealthy art collector. To some, the elusive Miss Farwell is a shark with outstanding business acumen. To others, she’s a heartless capitalist whose only interest in art is how much she can make. But a thousand miles from the Big Apple, in the small town of Pierson, Illinois, Miss Farwell is someone else entirely, a quiet single woman known as Becky who still lives in her family’s farmhouse wears sensible shoes and works tirelessly as the town’s treasurer and controller. A physical copy of this book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book or e-audiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. The public is invited to attend this free Zoom event. If you are not already on the Book Club’s e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/talented-miss-farwell or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this event. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance using Zoom.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
pagosasprings.com

Learning Express Library excellent free online resource

Learning Express Library excellent free online resource. Although there will be no PALS sessions in October, we want to take this opportunity to promote our free Learning Express Library online resources. It is a great tool for students learning a variety of subjects or preparing for a variety of exams like the GED.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Alpha Delta cuts ribbon for Little Free Library

When Sherry Horton retired to Pontotoc from Southaven two years ago, she noticed a lot of foot traffic on her sidewalk at her home on North Main Street. That got her to thinking that a little lending library would be a great project for the newly formed Alpha Delta Kappa Mississippi Chapter of teachers to get going. The chapter was formed in January of 2019 and has members from all across North Mississippi. One of the main purposes of this chapter is to promote educational and charitable projects and activities and promote programs relating to eduation.
PONTOTOC, MS
casscountynow.com

Free Pop-Up Library

The First Church of the Nazarene on Louise Street was transformed into a Pop-Up Library Saturday with celebrity readers on hand to entertain local kids. Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom, Retired NFL Wide Receiver Phillip Epps, and Domino Mayor Moria White joined 1992 Atlanta graduate Melody Cranford to offer free books,
ATLANTA, TX
observer-me.com

Making progress with Thompson Free Library

Technology is a form of progress and a double-edged sword, a perpetual one step forward, two steps back. For all that we can do with a smartphone, tablet, or laptop — for all the convenience, information, and connectedness it gives us — it has created inequities and incredible challenges, like the ability to spread misinformation at startling speed.
TECHNOLOGY
thephoto-news.com

Free online tutoring now available through Monroe Free Library

Monroe Free Library patrons now have access to live tutoring, test preparation and career coaching resources through Tutor.com. The service, which started Oct. 1, is completely free for library card holders. ‘Now we can say yes’. “One of the questions we get over and over again,” said Melissa Quarles, Head...
EDUCATION

