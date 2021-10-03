Kendal Rautzhan: Your library is packed with free information

The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Oct. 11, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss “The Talented Miss Farwell” by Emily Gray Tedrowe. At the end of the 1990s, with the art market finally recovered from its disastrous collapse, Miss Rebecca Farwell has made a killing at Christie’s in New York City, selling a portion of her extraordinary art collection for a rumored 900 percent profit. Dressed in couture YSL, drinking the finest champagne at trendy Balthazar, Reba, as she’s known, is the picture of a wealthy art collector. To some, the elusive Miss Farwell is a shark with outstanding business acumen. To others, she’s a heartless capitalist whose only interest in art is how much she can make. But a thousand miles from the Big Apple, in the small town of Pierson, Illinois, Miss Farwell is someone else entirely, a quiet single woman known as Becky who still lives in her family’s farmhouse wears sensible shoes and works tirelessly as the town’s treasurer and controller. A physical copy of this book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book or e-audiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. The public is invited to attend this free Zoom event. If you are not already on the Book Club’s e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/talented-miss-farwell or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this event. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance using Zoom.
