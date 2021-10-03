‘Venom 2’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend Box Office of the Pandemic

IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

