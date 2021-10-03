CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Jerome Christenson: Not too bright, we are…

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are times when it sure seems we got the name wrong. Homo sapiens – “wise human” – that’s what we choose to call ourselves. But as of late, we sure haven’t been living up to the name. Again and again we hear from folks who’ve drawn losing numbers in...

www.winonadailynews.com

spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
CBS Minnesota

‘No One Else Is Willing To Take That Vaccine’: Committee Hears Concerns About Plunging Staff Levels Over Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
HEALTH
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Must Read Alaska

Jab or no job VI: Nurse at Alaska Regional says she is seeing too many blood-clot related hospitalizations among vaccinated

This is the sixth in a series of stories of people losing their jobs because they have declined to take the required Covid-19 vaccination. The identities of these workers are being kept confidential because they fear reprisal. More stories will be included in future editions of this series as it continues this week. Previous interviews in this series are listed at the bottom of this story. Send your story to [email protected].
Person
Sting
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Drinking Too Much Coffee Could Be Causing This Serious Vitamin Deficiency

How much coffee is too much? The FDA notes that you can get away with drinking about four or five cups, or 400 milligrams of caffeine, each day without suffering negative effects. (This is true as long as you don’t have a sensitivity to it and you aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding.) However, new research suggests that the more caffeine you consume, the more likely you are to suffer from a vitamin D deficiency.
FOOD & DRINKS
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
healththoroughfare.com

Breakthrough Covid-19 Treatment That Works: Pill Costs 40 Times What It Costs To Make

Besides the available covid vaccines that are being distributed all over the world, experts are also analyzing some viable covid treatments as well. It’s been just revealed that a five-day cure of molnupiravir, the new medicine that is being hailed as a “huge advance” in the treatment of Covid-19, costs $17.74 to produce, according to a report issued last week by drug pricing experts at the Harvard School of Public Health and King’s College Hospital in London.
PHARMACEUTICALS

