English Dub Review: RE-MAIN “I’m No Prodigy”
After a confrontation with Chinu Kawakubo, Minato decides to join the water polo team at his new school after all. If he doesn’t fulfill the obligations of a bet he once made with her, he apparently will owe her a lot of money! Unfortunately, there’s still a long way to becoming a top water polo player. The team will need seven players, for one thing. Captain Jo Jojima tries to attract more recruits, but it’s slow going. And though Minato might have what it takes in terms of spirit, he’s a long way from the player he used to be.www.bubbleblabber.com
