English Dub Review: RE-MAIN “I’m No Prodigy”

By Caleb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a confrontation with Chinu Kawakubo, Minato decides to join the water polo team at his new school after all. If he doesn’t fulfill the obligations of a bet he once made with her, he apparently will owe her a lot of money! Unfortunately, there’s still a long way to becoming a top water polo player. The team will need seven players, for one thing. Captain Jo Jojima tries to attract more recruits, but it’s slow going. And though Minato might have what it takes in terms of spirit, he’s a long way from the player he used to be.

English Dub Review: The Dungeon of Black Company “Transfer”

Kinji awakens and meets Ranga, the cross-dressing male elf priestess who summoned him, and Zazel, the fanatical leader of an underground human village living in a city created thousands of years ago by the advanced Calonian civilization. Zazel reveals 300 years previously an evil corporation took over the world and threatens Kinji into defeating them. Kinji realizes he is actually in Amuria 300 years in the future and the evil corporation is Raiza’ha…
English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!!”Tears Overwritten”

As a direct continuation of the emotionally charged events of episode 3, Sarasa and Ai’s confrontation with a random dude that Ai previously had issues with. Only…he’s here to apologize to Ai, which is a bitter pill to swallow considering her previous and unresolved trauma surrounding her screwed-up family past…
English Dub Review: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X “Love for the Younger Brothers Poured Forth…”

The day after the resolution of Catarina Claes’s kidnapping, the first prince, Jeffrey Stuart, passionately speaks of his love for his younger brothers to his fiancée, Susanna Randall. At the same time, Geordo and Alan are in the student council office, reminiscing about their childhood days with their older brothers…
English Dub Review: The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent “Awakening”

Sei discovers a powerful new aspect of her Saintly nature. When she joins the Knights for a dangerous expedition, Sei must use all she’s learned to keep her friends safe…. We finally come back to Sei, and this time she’s clearly having fun in this world in comparison to her previous world. but once again we’re not shown why, I’m leaning more to the side that she was apathetic towards her earth life and has no relatives, rather than some tragic backstory where her whole family fell victim to some sort of tragedy, but that might not be the case at all.
English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “What Are These Overlapping Emotions?”

Chise might have a dark past. She befriends a kaiju that becomes a part of team Dynazenon. Yume and Yomogi meet with her sister’s ex-boyfriend. He says that Kana wasn’t the type to kill herself. Yomogi is there for Yume when she needs it. During battle Dynazenon, Gridknight, and Goldburn (the name Chise gives the kaiju) combine into an awesome form.
English Dub Review: Black Clover “The Faraway Future”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Liebe remembers his time as a young devil, being bullied and abused because of his lack of magic. One day, a bigger demon threw him into a wall, which turned out to be the portal to the human world, and because Liebe had no magic, he could enter through it. The humans who saw him were horrified and beat up on him too, but he was eventually found by a kind woman named Licita, who lived outside of the town. She did this because, for some reason, she absorbs the mana of everything around her, and things without mana can be sealed in containers, so because Liebe has no mana, he’s safe around her. She adopts him as her son and they have a nice life together for a time, until Lucifero suddenly appears from Liebe and kills Licita, who seals him in a Five Leaf Grimoire she found to keep him safe. Eventually he gains the power of Anti-Magic, which then gets transferred to Asta once he obtains the Grimoire.
English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “Blood of Dragons, Heart of Man”

Getter Arc crew is taking orders from the Dinosaur Empire and gets no rest. They even have their own Getter, the Gettersaurus. Takuma doesn’t really get along with the pilots and a fight breaks out. Takuma and Baku find out the truth about Kamui and his mother. Kamui’s father is the previous Emperor so he actually has a claim to the throne and is the current Emperor’s half-brother. Takuma helps Kamui and his mother get a moment together.
English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “Tomura Shigaraki: Origin”

Shigaraki regains all his memories thus releasing the limit he had on his powers. Re-Destro gets a mech suit but it can’t even stand up to Shigaraki’s new power. He had to amputate his own legs to avoid being disintegrated by Shigaraki. Seeing all this, Gigantomachia finally acknowledges Shigaraki is All for One’s successor. Re-Destro gives command of the Meta Liberation Army to Shigaraki who renames them the Paranormal Liberation Front.
English Dub Review: The Bizarre Stories of Professor Zarbi “Goglu Phone Home”; “Terminus Nabiru”

Professor Zarbi and his assistant Benjamin are surprised when they follow up a mysterious phone call, and it ends up being their old foe, Goglu. The alien creature who has caused them so many problems suddenly needs their help after being abandoned on Earth. Zarbi thinks he can assist the extraterrestrial; unfortunately, they are being followed by the less-accommodating Canadian military.
English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “The Ultimate Halberd”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Asmodeus and Sabnock face the red dragon in battle with the best of their abilities, at least when they’re not bickering, but soon run out of energy, forcing Balam to take over and defeat the beast. But the Six Fingers combine all three of the beaten monsters into one chimera, leading to Balam being joined by Kalego and Opera to beat that too. And even then, the Six Fingers use all of the beast’s remaining power to fire on the shelter housing the survivors of the attack. But as it charges its attack, Ronove uses his bloodline ability of Charisma to draw the attention of everything towards him, including the beast. However, this now means that the attack will basically just kill him, so Iruma steps in to block the blast.
Funimation Announces Theatrical Premiere For English Dub Adaptation Of Sword Art Online The Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night

Funimation has announced a December 3rd theatrical premiere date for the English Dub Adaptation Of Sword Art Online The Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night. Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night is an upcoming 2021 Japanese animated science fiction action adventure film based on the Sword Art Online: Progressive light novels written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec, which serve as an expanded retelling of Sword Art Online’s Aincrad storyline. The film is produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Ayako Kōno, while featuring character designs by Kento Toya and music by Yuki Kajiura. This is the second film after Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale of the Sword Art Online series. The film depicts the story of the encounter between Kirito and Asuna, covering the events on Aincrad’s first floor, in particular Asuna’s initial struggle to cope with the realities of her new world.
Re-Main Ending Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The finale episode of Re-Main is here and the ending is one to win the hearts of many. The original series of MAPPA on the sports anime on water polo brings us to the last battle of Minato and the team on the prefectural tournament. Will they be able to get the win? While there is yet an announcement whether there would be a second season, here is what happened in the closure of Season 1.
English Dub Season Review: Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress Season One

Overview: Up and coming cardplayer, Yu-yu Kondo (James Higuchi), develops a love for the competitive game of Vanguard. With the help of Danji (Josh Meredith) and his other newfound friends and teammates, Megumi (Lily Ki), Zakusa (Hans Wackershauser) and Tomari (Brianna Johnston), Yu-yu cultivates his skills and forges new relationships.
Where to Watch Banished from the Hero’s Party: Is it on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu in English Sub or Dub?

Banished from the Hero’s Party centers on Red, who was once a member of Hero’s Party. The group is destined to save the world from a raging demon called Taraxon. Unfortunately, one of the members of the group decided to kick him out as they believe that he can no longer catch up with their growth. He then decided to just open an apothecary of his own.
Review: The Great North “The Great Punkin’ Adventure”

A punk band invites Ham to audition after hearing him scream. Meanwhile, Honeybee and Wolf get their first directing gig. If you want to be in a punk band, you got to have a punk-like attitude and some strong lungs. Luckily for Ham, he only has one of those things. The Great North is continuing its music-filled extravaganza this season with an episode that focuses less on the “breaking into song” scenario and more on the “let’s scream until our lungs gave out” type of music.
W2W2nite 10/4/21: FOX ; Adult Swim ; The Science Channel

Premieres: 800 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. When Grampa falls victim to a phone scammer, the Simpsons set out on a mission of vengeance to get his money back. Premieres: 830 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. “The Great Punkin’ Adventure”. A punk band invites Ham to audition after...
