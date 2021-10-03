English Dub Review: RE-MAIN “I’m No Prodigy”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Liebe remembers his time as a young devil, being bullied and abused because of his lack of magic. One day, a bigger demon threw him into a wall, which turned out to be the portal to the human world, and because Liebe had no magic, he could enter through it. The humans who saw him were horrified and beat up on him too, but he was eventually found by a kind woman named Licita, who lived outside of the town. She did this because, for some reason, she absorbs the mana of everything around her, and things without mana can be sealed in containers, so because Liebe has no mana, he’s safe around her. She adopts him as her son and they have a nice life together for a time, until Lucifero suddenly appears from Liebe and kills Licita, who seals him in a Five Leaf Grimoire she found to keep him safe. Eventually he gains the power of Anti-Magic, which then gets transferred to Asta once he obtains the Grimoire.

