CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch: “The Simpsons” Team Up With Balenciaga For A New Short

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars of The Simpsons helped kick off Paris Fashion Week courtesy of Balenciaga. The short can also classified as just a slightly shorter episode with noted cameo appearances from common Paris week folks along with popular cast members from the longest-running animated sitcom in primetime. Check it out below.

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Manifest' and 'CSI: Vegas' Stars May Return After NBC Cancels New Series Pilot

Manifest actor Matt Long and All Rise star Marg Helgenberger are now both free to return to their shows –– or work on new ones –– after NBC decided to pull the plug on its new drama pilot, Getaway. Manifest and All Rise were both picked up for 20-episode orders on Netflix and OWN. Though, Helgenberger might not make any returns to the show since she's been added to the latest addition in the CSI franchise, CSI: Vegas. NBC's other new drama, Dangerous Moms, is still in the works.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bloom
Person
Hank Azaria
Person
Dan Castellaneta
Person
Cristin Milioti
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Nancy Cartwright
Person
Matt Selman
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Matt Groening
Person
Yeardley Smith
Person
Harry Shearer
Person
Al Jean
TV Fanatic

Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 1

How did the Simpsons feel about a musical coming to town?. On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 1, things took a big turn in town when Marge wanted the starring role. However, her wonderful memories were threatened by the return of a rival from the past. Meanwhile, Homer had a...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

New Book From YouTube Channel The Simpsons Theory

YouTube channel The Simpsons Theory has written a book all about the predictions that have been made in The Simpsons called The Simpsons Secret: A Cromulent Guide to How The Simpsons Predicted Everything!. In the book you’ll get to learn how The Simpsons predict so many events, things that The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Design Taxi

Balenciaga Transforms Its SS22 Runway Into Exclusive ‘The Simpsons’ Episode

Balenciaga’s sardonic style has made its way to Springfield, thanks to a frantic email sent out by Homer Simpson. Attendants at the Spring/Summer 2022 unveiling were certainly anticipating to be surprised at the event held in Paris’ Theatre du Chatelet, but none of them could have fathomed being graced by a butt-baring prankster or for the star of the show to be a familiar face with tall blue hair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kimye, Justin Bieber & More Attend Balenciaga Fashion Show On “The Simpsons”

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, which means that many of the biggest socialites and celebrities are currently overseas, attending shows, networking, and shopping for fresh new designer outfits. In the age of the pandemic, several brands have begun taking creative and unique approaches to how they present their...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Simpsons#Paris Fashion Week#Television History#Fox#Bart#Annie Award#Peabody Award#20th Television Animation
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Simpsons “Bart’s in Jail”

When Grampa falls victim to a phone scammer, the Simpsons set out on a mission of vengeance to get his money back. If there’s one thing I hate more than rude people, it’s getting scammed over the phone. There’s nothing more irritating than being tricked by someone who only cares about stealing money from unsuspecting victims and nothing else. Fortunately, it turns out that I’m not the only one who wants these idiotic scammers out of the picture.
TV SERIES
Elle

The Simpsons Storming The Runway At Balenciaga Was The Hilarious Collaboration We Needed

Forget the Hadid sisters for a moment because a new and rather unexpected family just stormed the Balenciaga catwalk – the Simpsons. On Sunday attendees at the hotly anticipated Paris Fashion Week show were treated to a 10-minute Balenciaga-themed Simpsons episode in which Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson took to the catwalk in front of guests including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Justin Bieber.
MOVIES
IBTimes

When To Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Treehouse Of Horror Episodes

Fans of “The Simpsons” who are hoping for some spooky thrills with the annual “treehouse of Horror” won’t need to wait until Halloween for all the fun, as marathons devoted to the events are set to kick off as early as two weeks prior to Oct. 31 on networks such as Freeform.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bubbleblabber.com

TBS Announces Premiere Date For Halloween Episode Of “American Dad” Plus Broadcast Premiere Of “Close Enough”

TBS has announced an October 25th @ 930 pm ET/PT premiere date for an upcoming American Dad Halloween special entitled “Steve’s Franken Out” which will be the final episode of the show’s 18th season. American Dad has already been renewed for a 19th season that is slated to premiere sometime in 2022. American Dad just posted a number of episodes from this past season on streaming service Hulu.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Hellraiser's New Pinhead Posts A Photo With A Puzzle Box, And We're Ready To Be Scared

Since the horrific Hell Priest first made his entrance in 1987’s Hellraiser, the villain Pinhead has been an iconic cult favorite. The role was originally played by Doug Bradley, who continued to take on the role for a number of sequels and straight-to-home video movies. As the horror genre continues to see a renaissance these days, Hellraiser is getting a reboot and the new actor behind Pinhead has shared a picture alongside the villain's mystical puzzle box.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer: HBO Max Doc Goes Beyond the Headlines of Ill-Fated Star

“Clueless” and “8 Mile” star Brittany Murphy’s sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32 rocked Hollywood. Much speculation followed as to the cause of her death at a young age, while it was eventually ruled as an accident. A new HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” aims to go beyond the headlines to explore the screen icon’s life and death. The two-part series premieres on the streaming platform October 14. Watch the trailer below. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “A beloved Hollywood starlet known for a number of iconic roles – gone at 32 years old....
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Gloria Calderón Kellett Sets Up Adult Animation Slate With Amazon

Amazon Studios is continuing to get hot and heavy with adult animation. This year along they’ve got a leading candidate for best animated series of the year for Invincible after having done so with Undone, and ahead of the drop for Fairfax coming later this month they’ve set up a couple of new adult animation projects in development with Gloria Calderón Kellett:
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Watch: Beef’s Shirt Gets Ruined In This Exclusive Clip For “The Great North”

Everyone has that favorite shirt that they never want to see ruined. For me it’s my Jaylen Brown jersey because jerseys are expensive and I don’t have an active American Express account. Beef has a favorite shirt that has been ruined and it becomes the focal point of this Sunday night’s all-new episode of The Great North.
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

When The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean learned of the Balenciaga collaboration, he first reaction was: "What’s Balenciaga?"

Balenciaga artistic director Demna Gvasalia first pitched the idea of a collaboration in an email to The Simpsons creator Matt Groening in April 2020. “I always loved the tongue-in-cheek humor, the romance and the charming naïveness of it," said Gvasalia of The Simpsons. When Jean learned of the project in January, he had to consult Wikipedia to learn about the fashion house. "His first pitch to Balenciaga had a similar framing to the one they ended up going with — Marge’s birthday wish — but diverged with Mr. Gvasalia’s character deciding that the brand’s next show would be held in Springfield," reports The New York Times' Jessica Testa. "When the Balenciaga plane lands there, its models aren’t allowed into the United States because they’re too thin and beautiful. Springfield’s residents become the models, their nuclear plant is the runway, and the ghost of Mr. Balenciaga makes an appearance. But Balenciaga preferred that Springfield be brought to Paris, Mr. Jean said. From there, the story was revised and tweaked — to the point that the writers joked about 'Draft 52 of the Balenciaga script' — up until two days before the Paris showing. Mr. Gvasalia made specific contributions to the script, Mr. Jean said. For example, the episode ends with Homer embracing and singing 'La Mer' to Marge on a post-show party boat on the Seine. But Mr. Gvasalia wanted one final joke, so he asked that Homer’s jacket be set on fire by a Frenchman smoking a cigar. Mr. Jean then suggested that Anna Wintour, who had appeared in the front row of the fashion show, try to put out the fire with expensive champagne, which Homer tries to drink instead." Wintour approved the use of her likeness, but declined to participate. “She said, ‘Please don’t have me do that,’ so it became Demna,” said Jean, adding: “The animation crew, this is the hardest thing they’ve had to do since The Simpsons Movie."
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff With Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney+

Marvel may not be done with the world of WandaVision yet. A spinoff of the Disney+ series that would focus on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, is in the early stages of development at the streamer. Jac Schaeffer, the WandaVision head writer who has an overall deal with Marvel and Disney’s 20th Television, will write the script. WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in what at first seems like an idyllic family comedy set in suburban New Jersey. Hahn plays their nosy neighbor Agnes — who’s later revealed to be Agatha Harkness, a powerful...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy