Shhh! There’s a Secret To Getting This Disney Starbucks 50th Anniversary Souvenir!

We’ve been busy celebrating Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, and we’ll stay busy celebrating it for the next 18 months!. And it’s been so much fun so far — we’ve seen the new EPCOT nighttime show Harmonious, as well as the new Disney Enchantment fireworks show at Magic Kingdom. We’ve eaten ALL the things (y’all seriously don’t want to know how many blue and glittery things we’ve consumed!). We’ve also kept up with all the amazing new merchandise that’s appeared in the shops!