CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Shouldn’t most woodpeckers have brain damage?

By For The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I slammed my mouth against a tree over and over again, I would definitely sustain some serious, lifelong injuries. And I’m sure every other human could attest to this. So then how do w.

www.dominionpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodpeckers#Brain Damage
FIRST For Women

Drinking Too Much Coffee Could Be Causing This Serious Vitamin Deficiency

How much coffee is too much? The FDA notes that you can get away with drinking about four or five cups, or 400 milligrams of caffeine, each day without suffering negative effects. (This is true as long as you don’t have a sensitivity to it and you aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding.) However, new research suggests that the more caffeine you consume, the more likely you are to suffer from a vitamin D deficiency.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Brain implant may lift most severe depression

An electrical implant that sits in the skull and is wired to the brain can detect and treat severe depression, US scientists believe after promising results with a first patient. Sarah, who is 36, had the device fitted more than a year ago and says it has turned her life...
MENTAL HEALTH
Scientist

Gut-Brain Axis Development Influences Brain Damage in Extremely Premature Infants

When David Berry, a microbiologist at the University of Vienna, walked through the neonatal intensive care unit for the first time more than five years ago, the experience turned the tide of his career. Berry had been working on chronic inflammation conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease. But that changed when he set eyes upon the very small and extremely vulnerable patients there.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

'Microscopic blood clots’ have been discovered in long COVID patients

Long COVID is said to be affecting millions of previously infected patients in the UK alone. Despite the widespread problem, scientists are still far from pinpointing exactly what causes lingering symptoms in people who have already recovered from the viral disease. The reason behind this complication may still be a mystery, but researchers have been inching closer to the truth.
SCIENCE
BBC

Brain implant may lift most severe depression

An electrical implant that sits in the skull and is wired to the brain can detect and treat severe depression, US scientists believe after promising results with a first patient. Sarah, who is 36, had the device fitted more than a year ago and says it has turned her life...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy