Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident

 5 days ago
Sweden Artist-Lars Vilks Swedish artist Lars Vilks at his home outside Hoganas in Sweden, Sunday May 16, 2010. Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog's body brought death threats, died from a traffic accident Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, Swedish news media reported.

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died from a traffic accident Sunday, Swedish news media reported.

The accident reportedly involved a truck colliding with a civilian police car in which Lars Vilks and his police protection were traveling, news media said.

The Swedish news agency TT said police had confirmed that Vilks, 75, was traveling in the car with two police officers, and the newspaper Dagens Nyheter said the artist's partner confirmed his death.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Vilks was largely unknown outside Sweden before his Muhammad drawing. At home, he was best known for building a sculpture made of driftwood in a nature reserve in southern Sweden without permission, triggering a lengthy legal battle. He was fined, but the seaside sculpture — a jumble of wood nailed together in chaotic fashion — draws tens of thousands of visitors a year.

Vilks’ life changed radically 13 years ago after he drew a sketch of Muhammad with a dog’s body. Dogs are considered unclean by conservative Muslims, and Islamic law generally opposes any depiction of the prophet, even favorable, for fear it could lead to idolatry.

Al-Qaida put a bounty on Vilks' head. In 2010, two men tried to burn down his house in southern Sweden. Last year, a woman from Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in a plot to try to kill him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

TheDailyBeast

Swedish Artist Protected After Prophet Muhammad Drawing Dies in Crash

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who lived under police protection after his sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died in a car crash Sunday. He was in a civilian police car when a truck slammed into it, local media reported. Though he was also well-known at home for a chaotic driftwood sculpture constructed on a nature reserve without permission, it was the 2007 sketch of the prophet that brought Vilks, 75, to international infamy. Most conservative Muslims believe that all visual depictions of the prophets of Islam—particularly Muhammad—should be prohibited, for fear they could encourage idolatry. More than one plot to kill Vilks had been unsuccessfully initiated in the last 13 years, especially after al Qaeda put out a bounty on his life. A pair of men tried to burn his house down in 2010; gunfire at an event he attended in 2015 left a film director dead and three police officers wounded; and a Pennsylvania extremist nicknamed “Jihad Jane” pleaded guilty to trying to orchestrate his murder last year. The cause of the Sunday crash is currently under investigation.
WORLD
dailynewsen.com

Lars Vilks, the Swedish Caricaturist of Muhammad, dies in a car accident

The Swedish Caricaturist Lars Vilks, white of an attack in Copenhagen in 2015 and who lived under protection after drawing the prophet Muhammad with a dog body in 2007, has died in a car accident in Sweden along with the two policemen who protected him. The Swedish police have confirmed...
ACCIDENTS
Fremont Tribune

Car crash kills Swedish Mohammad cartoon artist

A Swedish artist who stirred controversy with cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, has been killed in a car crash. Although he lived under police protection, police say there's no indication so far of outside involvement. Lucy Fielder has more.
ACCIDENTS
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

