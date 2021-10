Battlefield 2042 fans have slowly started to become nervous about the upcoming first-person shooter in recent months after Electronic Arts and developer DICE grew increasingly quiet about the project. Although the game had a rather major reveal earlier in the summer, news surrounding Battlefield 2042 eventually started to disappear as a whole, leading many to wonder about what might be wrong with the game. Fortunately, one developer who is actively working on the project has attempted to alleviate any concerns and has now given us a better idea of its current state before launch later this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO