IN OUR VIEW: Should keep pressure on Justices

By TDI Editorial Board
Daily Independent
 6 days ago

Billionaire and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his family continue to be plagued by money and tax problems. This week, Greenbrier County Clerk's office revealed the IRS filed a notice of federal tax lien on June 11 against the Justice-owned Greenbrier Hotel Corp. for $395,722 for the first quarter of the 2018 tax period because the resort failed to remit payroll taxes for its employees to the federal government.

