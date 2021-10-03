IN OUR VIEW: Should keep pressure on Justices

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.

