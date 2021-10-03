CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees Recap: Yankees get to the wild card in dramatic fashion

By Empire Sports Media
Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees entered today’s last game of the season at Yankee Stadium with the hope of salvaging a game from the Tampa Bay Rays and holding onto a berth in the wild card one game winner takes all. But, unfortunately, the Yankees lost the first two games of the series and had a really embarrassing loss yesterday. So, in this final game of the regular season, the Yankees sent out Jameson Taillon to win against the Rays’ Michael Wacha. In a non-scoring game, the Yankees won it in the bottom of the ninth on a Judge hit that scored Tyler Wade from third for the 1 to nothing score putting them into the postseason.

